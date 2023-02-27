Este artículo está disponible en español.

If you enter the choice process, you’ll encounter a lot of school options.

Your Neighborhood School

Are you happy with the school in your neighborhood? Good. You can send your child there, no questions asked.

Other Schools in the District

School districts in San Diego offer a “choice window” for parents who want to explore other schools within the district. The window is the period of time when you can apply to change schools. Keep an eye out for choice window dates, and if you can, tour the school to see if it’s right for your child.

Charter Schools

Charter schools are free to attend but managed independently from traditional schools. They offer different educational approaches. If you’re interested in a charter school, you must apply to each one individually.

Magnet Schools

These schools are managed by districts but they often have different, specialized focuses on arts or science or languages. They are also free to attend. Apply during the choice window.

Inter-District Transfer

This isn’t an easy process, but you can apply to a school in a different school district entirely. There is a special application you must fill out with the San Diego County Office of Education.

Fill Out Applications

Now that you know about all your options, make sure you know which applications you need to submit and deadlines.

Your New School

Congratulations, now you have a new school to call your own.