Downtown’s Commercial Street is lined with rows of tents where unhoused people stay on opposite sides of the trolley tracks and underneath a freeway underpass. 

Most people drive past this area on their way out of downtown, but last week I stopped. I wanted to see what an encampment looked like a night. Housed residents might go home to cook, watch TV, read, hang out with loved ones and get ready for the next day. But what do people without homes do at night? How do they pass the time?

I watched people sit in their tents, clean up around their area, talk to one another, make coffee and play guitar while others came and went as they ran errands.

As it got dark, small solar lights went on inside and outside the tents. Rap and reggaeton music played from speakers, but no one was dancing, just listening.

Later at night, it got quieter, the music was off and the only sounds around were those of people pushing shopping carts and some people talking.

Here are some images from a night under the bridge.

View of a homeless encampment on Commercial Street in downtown on March 30, 2023.
On a cloudy and rainy Thursday evening, people walked around downtown’s Commercial Street where tents could be seen on both sides of the trolley tracks. It was going to be a cold night, it seemed, and many were already bundled inside their tents on March 30, 2023, although there was still daylight. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler
A group of friends that are volunteers bring food, water and blankets to people living in a homeless encampment on Commercial Street in downtown on March 30, 2023.
A group of volunteers went to each tent offering food, water and blankets to people living along Commercial Street in downtown on March 30, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler
A man stands near his tent on Commercial Street Street in downtown on March 30, 2023.
Cuba stands guard near his tent in the evening on Commercial Street in downtown on March 30, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler
A tent is decorated with balloons under the bridge on Commercial Street in downtown on March 30, 2023.
A tent is decorated with balloons under the bridge on Commercial Street in downtown on March 30, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler
TW, 68 years old from Maine lights up a cigarette in his tent at a homeless encampment on Commercial Street in downtown on March 30, 2023.
TW, 68 years old from Maine sits in his tent at a homeless encampment on Commercial Street in downtown on March 30, 2023.

(Above) TW, who’s 68 and from Maine, sits in his tent at a homeless encampment on Commercial Street in downtown on March 30, 2023. TW says he enjoys cooking and likes keeping his tent clean and organized. He came to San Diego last June from Arizona. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

A solar light along with oranges, bottles of water, canned food sit on a table at a homeless encampment on Commercial Street in downtown on March 30, 2023.
A solar light along with oranges, bottles of water and canned food sit on a table at a homeless encampment on Commercial Street in downtown on March 30, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler
A unhoused man sits outside underneath a freeway underpass on Commercial Street in downtown on March 30, 2023.
OT Tom, who’s 70 and from Los Angeles, sits outside underneath a freeway underpass on Commercial Street in downtown on March 30, 2023. OT Tom was staying at the Alpha Project shelter but was told to leave before going to the downtown encampment. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

