Open map in a new tab.

Map by Nate John

Note: This map aims to demonstrate the effects of the proposed ordinance but may not be comprehensive. If you have suggestions or corrections, email info@voiceofsandiego.org.

Downtown City Councilman Stephen Whitburn and Mayor Todd Gloria are rallying behind a controversial plan to rid city sidewalks of homeless camps.

On June 13, the City Council will vote on Whitburn’s proposed ordinance banning camping when shelter is available – and at all times within two blocks of schools and homeless shelters, and also in parks, along waterways and at transit hubs.

Voice of San Diego created a map of what that would look like in downtown. The map also includes communities immediately surrounding downtown. We also wrote about the potential impact on longtime homeless service hub East Village – and the hundreds of unhoused people who now live there – and the potential impact on neighborhoods near the area where unsheltered people might relocate to avoid enforcement.

You can review a full list of city-funded shelters here.