Volunteers in downtown during the Point in Time Count on Jan. 26, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

San Diego County’s latest annual census shows the region’s already devastating homelessness crisis has gotten dramatically worse.

This January’s point-in-time count tallied 10,264 homeless residents sleeping in shelters or outdoors throughout the region, a 22 percent spike from last year. The total is the highest in at least 12 years – and likely the highest ever.

Half of those residents – about 5,171 – were sleeping outside, up 26 percent from a year ago.

Graphic by Ariana Drehsler

Across some of the most vulnerable homeless populations, the count overseen by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness showed the situation is getting worse.

The number of chronically homeless people living outdoors more than tripled and the number of seniors sleeping outside spiked 46 percent. The federal government considers someone chronically homeless if they have a disability and have spent at least a year on the street.

The number of unhoused veterans also jumped 19 percent after years of touted reductions in that population.

Graphic by Ariana Drehsler

Overall increases in the cities of San Diego, Escondido and Chula Vista were particularly stark. San Diego alone saw a 28 percent spike in unsheltered homelessness and a 39 percent increase in individuals staying in shelters, a reflection of Mayor Todd Gloria’s push to open additional shelter beds in the city. Escondido, meanwhile, saw a 67 percent spike in unsheltered homelessness and Chula Vista a 54 percent jump.

The data points speak to a system and a region unable to keep up with surging need. They also reflect the Task Force’s partnership with Caltrans this year to count unsheltered people staying on state property that has sometimes been difficult to access, adding hundreds of homeless residents who may not have been counted in the past.

The scope of the region’s homelessness crisis is even larger than the one-day census in late January indicates.

The Task Force separately reports that nearly 21,000 distinct people accessed temporary housing such as shelters or interacted with outreach workers from October 2021 through September 2022 – about double the number of people counted in January’s one-day census.

Graphic by Ariana Drehsler

And for the thirteenth month in a row, the Task Force in May reported that the number of people falling into homelessness outpaced the number moving into homes. Task Force data showed 1,141 people accessed homeless services for the first time in April and 714 exited homelessness.

Point-in-time count data shows that San Diego is both struggling to keep people from falling into homelessness and to help people who become homeless efficiently move off the street.

The latter has led the number of chronically homeless people living outdoors to more than triple and the number staying in shelters to increase 60 percent.

If the service system can’t efficiently move people who become homeless off the street, more become chronically homeless.

Graphic by Ariana Drehsler

That’s what’s happening in San Diego County.

Homeless residents who seek shelter often struggle to access it and even those who get shelter often struggle to find housing they can afford to free up beds – even as cities across the region add more shelter beds.

Homeless advocate John Brady, who once lived on the street and now leads a consulting firm of formerly unhoused people who provide input on homelessness policies, said the increase in chronically homeless people counted in this year’s census was troubling but predicable.

“It’s a direct result of the fact that we’re unable to move people through the system because we don’t have affordable housing,” Brady said.

That challenge is driving point-in-time count increases in many populations – from seniors to veterans – and making it harder to quickly secure housing for those same groups when they become homeless, Task Force CEO Tamera Kohler said.

“The housing market is just becoming more and more out of reach for a number of people and so it is really taxing the system,” she said.