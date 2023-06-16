Mayor Todd Gloria speaks in City Council Chambers in downtown on June 13, 2023.
Mayor Todd Gloria speaks in City Council Chambers in downtown on June 13, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Days before the San Diego City Council was set to vote on a proposed ban on camping, Mayor Todd Gloria joined us in the studio.

VOSD Podcast host Scott Lewis had a lot of questions for the mayor. What does the new law do that current laws don’t? How will it be enforced?

In this bonus episode, Gloria answers those questions and more. He explains how his administration is addressing homelessness.

Note: The City Council approved the ban on Tuesday, June 13. (Catch up here.)

  1. Homeless is not a crime so quit committing crimes. Every homeless person who committed crime turns public opinion Against all homeless.

