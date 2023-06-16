A woman walks passed a tent on National Avenue in the East Village on June 14, 2023.
After hours of public discussion and debate, the San Diego City Council narrowly approved a law that would ban camping on public land.

The ban would bar homeless camps in public spaces at all times when shelter is available. And when shelter isn’t available, tents would still be banned within two blocks of schools or shelters, as well as in canyons and along transit hubs and waterways, as we reported.

In this week’s episode, pod host Scott Lewis is joined by reporters Lisa Halverstadt, Will Huntsberry and Jakob McWhinney to discuss the ordinance and tense moments during the City Council meeting.

Listen Now

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google | PodLink

