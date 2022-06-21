What is Politifest?

It’s Voice of San Diego’s annual public affairs summit. Launched in 2011, Politifest focuses on issues affecting San Diego communities. During election years, we focus on candidates and ballot measures. In non-election years, we highlight the most important topics that drive public policy and community conversation.

For 2022, we’ve got a robust schedule of debates, panels and one-on-one interviews with experts all focused on the November election and the positions and ballot initiatives San Diegans will face.

Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 | Chula Vista

A live podcast recorded in Chula Vista — featuring Voice editors and podcast hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 | University of San Diego

9:00 a.m.REGISTRATION OPENS
10:00 a.m.Statewide Ballot Initiatives
by CalMatters		Debate: San Diego Unified School Board
by VOSD reporter Will Huntsberry		Panel: Midway Height Limit
by VOSD editor in chief Scott Lewis
11:15 a.m.Debate: San Diego SheriffPanel: The People’s Ordinance
by NBC 7 host Priya Sridhar		Sports Gaming Initiative Bonanza
by CalMatters
1:15 p.m.Discussion: Politics of Homelessness
by VOSD reporter Lisa Halverstadt		Panel: Transit Tax
by VOSD editor Andrew Keatts		Debate: State Assembly 77th District
by VOSD editor in chief Scott Lewis
2:30 p.m.Debate: State Assembly 80th District
by VOSD editor Andrew Keatts		Debate: San Diego County Supervisor District 5
by VOSD reporter Tigist Layne		Debate: San Diego City Council District 2
by VOSD reporter Lisa Halvertadt
4:00 p.m.LIVE PODCAST
5:00 p.m.RECEPTION

Community Conversations

Do you have an idea or position related to the November election — or the future of San Diego politics? Want to get more attention on that idea? Do you want to host a debate that is not currently on the event agenda? This is your chance.

Every year we host Politifest in-person, we encourage our community to host their own panels about issues important to them. If you want to apply or learn more, see this form:

Apply to Host a Community Conversation

