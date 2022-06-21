What is Politifest?

It’s Voice of San Diego’s annual public affairs summit. Launched in 2011, Politifest focuses on issues affecting San Diego communities. During election years, we focus on candidates and ballot measures. In non-election years, we highlight the most important topics that drive public policy and community conversation.

For 2022, we’ve got a robust schedule of debates, panels and one-on-one interviews with experts all focused on the November election and the positions and ballot initiatives San Diegans will face.

Schedule

Preliminary schedule subject to change.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 | Chula Vista

A live podcast recorded in Chula Vista — featuring Voice editors and podcast hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.

More details to come. Stay tuned.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 | University of San Diego

9:00 a.m. REGISTRATION OPENS 10:00 a.m. Statewide Ballot Initiatives

by CalMatters Debate: San Diego Unified School Board

by VOSD reporter Will Huntsberry Panel: Midway Height Limit

by VOSD editor in chief Scott Lewis 11:15 a.m. Debate: San Diego Sheriff Panel: The People’s Ordinance

by NBC 7 host Priya Sridhar Sports Gaming Initiative Bonanza

by CalMatters 1:15 p.m. Discussion: Politics of Homelessness

by VOSD reporter Lisa Halverstadt Panel: Transit Tax

by VOSD editor Andrew Keatts Debate: State Assembly 77th District

by VOSD editor in chief Scott Lewis 2:30 p.m. Debate: State Assembly 80th District

by VOSD editor Andrew Keatts Debate: San Diego County Supervisor District 5

by VOSD reporter Tigist Layne Debate: San Diego City Council District 2

by VOSD reporter Lisa Halvertadt 4:00 p.m. LIVE PODCAST 5:00 p.m. RECEPTION

Community Conversations

Do you have an idea or position related to the November election — or the future of San Diego politics? Want to get more attention on that idea? Do you want to host a debate that is not currently on the event agenda? This is your chance.

Every year we host Politifest in-person, we encourage our community to host their own panels about issues important to them. If you want to apply or learn more, see this form:

