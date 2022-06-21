What is Politifest?
It’s Voice of San Diego’s annual public affairs summit. Launched in 2011, Politifest focuses on issues affecting San Diego communities. During election years, we focus on candidates and ballot measures. In non-election years, we highlight the most important topics that drive public policy and community conversation.
For 2022, we’ve got a robust schedule of debates, panels and one-on-one interviews with experts all focused on the November election and the positions and ballot initiatives San Diegans will face.
Schedule
Preliminary schedule subject to change.
Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 | Chula Vista
A live podcast recorded in Chula Vista — featuring Voice editors and podcast hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.
More details to come. Stay tuned.
Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 | University of San Diego
|9:00 a.m.
|REGISTRATION OPENS
|10:00 a.m.
|Statewide Ballot Initiatives
by CalMatters
|Debate: San Diego Unified School Board
by VOSD reporter Will Huntsberry
|Panel: Midway Height Limit
by VOSD editor in chief Scott Lewis
|11:15 a.m.
|Debate: San Diego Sheriff
|Panel: The People’s Ordinance
by NBC 7 host Priya Sridhar
|Sports Gaming Initiative Bonanza
by CalMatters
|1:15 p.m.
|Discussion: Politics of Homelessness
by VOSD reporter Lisa Halverstadt
|Panel: Transit Tax
by VOSD editor Andrew Keatts
|Debate: State Assembly 77th District
by VOSD editor in chief Scott Lewis
|2:30 p.m.
|Debate: State Assembly 80th District
by VOSD editor Andrew Keatts
|Debate: San Diego County Supervisor District 5
by VOSD reporter Tigist Layne
|Debate: San Diego City Council District 2
by VOSD reporter Lisa Halvertadt
|4:00 p.m.
|LIVE PODCAST
|5:00 p.m.
|RECEPTION
Community Conversations
Do you have an idea or position related to the November election — or the future of San Diego politics? Want to get more attention on that idea? Do you want to host a debate that is not currently on the event agenda? This is your chance.
Every year we host Politifest in-person, we encourage our community to host their own panels about issues important to them. If you want to apply or learn more, see this form:
Questions?
General Inquiry: Julianne Markow
julianne.markow@voiceofsandiego.org
(619) 550-5664
Sponsorships & Partnerships: Ashley Rodriguez
ashley.rodriguez@voiceofsandiego.org
(619) 550-5670