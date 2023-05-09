Coming Soon! Saturday Oct. 7, 2023

at University of San Diego

Politifest is Voice of San Diego’s annual summit dedicated to the most relevant debates and discussions for local voters and residents.



Launched in 2011, we strove to gather the most interesting debates, candidates and issues and make them accessible to anyone who cares about them. During election years, we emphasize candidates and ballot measures. In non-election years, we focus on the most important topics that drive public policy and community conversation.

Questions: Contact us by email, text, phone or online form.



Sponsor Politifest 2023: Contact Ashley Rodriguez

Email: ashley.rodriguez@voiceofsandiego.org

Phone: (619) 550-5664