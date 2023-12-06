Stadium Concessions Investigation

Stadium concessions operate in an unexpected way throughout the country: Local charities work the stands to serve throngs of people beer and hotdogs. In return, they get a cut of the profit.

Many venues rely heavily on this system of labor exchange.

Our investigation revealed multiple problems.

At least one nonprofit — claiming to support girls’ softball — wasn’t a real charity at all. Multiple supposed nonprofits were also paying would-be volunteers under the table and below minimum wage to fuel concessions for multi-million-dollar corporations.

