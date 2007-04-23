To Happy Customer: Don’t move. City of San Diego workers will continue to give you the best quality services, even though San Diego has a lower staffing level than other large cities in California except for San Jose.

It is true San Diego is the only California city that does not charge for residential trash collection. Residents in other cities pay property taxes plus a separate trash tax. A 2004 budget “benchmarking” report showed it costs our city $8.64 per month per household to pick up the trash, and there is no limit on how much trash we will pick up.

As long as a resident meets the sanitation driver at the curb with excess trash, the driver will repeatedly dump refills until it’s all collected. (No couches, beds, tires or other illegal items please!)

The “People’s Ordinance” of 1919 and 1986 Proposition C made it impossible to collect a trash fee unless voters change the City Charter.

Were the city to charge at the average rate of the largest California cities about $55 million in annual revenues would be generated. No wonder our General Fund is so stretched!

— JOAN RAYMOND