To Happy Customer: Don’t move. City of San Diego workers will continue to give you the best quality services, even though San Diego has a lower staffing level than other large cities in California except for San Jose.
It is true San Diego is the only California city that does not charge for residential trash collection. Residents in other cities pay property taxes plus a separate trash tax. A 2004 budget “benchmarking” report showed it costs our city $8.64 per month per household to pick up the trash, and there is no limit on how much trash we will pick up.
As long as a resident meets the sanitation driver at the curb with excess trash, the driver will repeatedly dump refills until it’s all collected. (No couches, beds, tires or other illegal items please!)
The “People’s Ordinance” of 1919 and 1986 Proposition C made it impossible to collect a trash fee unless voters change the City Charter.
Were the city to charge at the average rate of the largest California cities about $55 million in annual revenues would be generated. No wonder our General Fund is so stretched!
I leave on a Mobil home for senior in shout San Diego my mouthy payment is 47 dollars every 4 weeks I think is to much because one block from my place is free if trash collection is the much I think is ridiculous
If San Diego started collecting an additional $55 million from taxpayers for trash pickup, then I would expect our taxes which include trash pickup would be reduced by an equal amount. A person buying the average house in San Diego today will pay over 8K in property tax alone, with other local taxes on top of that. That tax collection funds our trash pickup according to Prop C which passed in 1986. Nothing is free.
OK PEOPLE FROM SAN DIEGO KEEP PROP. “C”…HERE IN LA PUENTE,CALIF. THE TRASH COMPANY “VALLEY VISTA” KEEPS INCREASING THE TRASH BILL. EVEN NOW RECEIVED A 6 PAGE LETTER ABOUT A PUBLIC HEARING TRASH INCREASE . MEETING AT CITY OF LA PUENTE JULY 22,2022…EVERY 3 YEARS THE TRASH COMPANIES WOULD BID FOR THE CONTRACT. BUT NOT NO MORE THE CITY COUNCIL CUT A DEAL WITH VALLEY VISTA FOR A 20 YEAR DEAL..WITH COVID 19 EDISON COMPANY,WATER COMPANY.SOCAL GAS, AND CABLE CO. WANT TO INCREASE THEIR FEE….FIGHT THE GOOD FIGHT….
