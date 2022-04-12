San Diego news and info you need to take on the day.
Morning Report: Ex-Real Estate Adviser: ‘The Mayor Told Me I Could Get Paid’
In his deposition early last week, Jason Hughes claimed he had gotten former Mayor Kevin Faulconer and his chief of staff’s approval to receive a seven-figure payout – and that he didn’t consider himself to be formally representing the city on real estate deals.
Morning Report: San Diego Is Looking East For Renewable Energy
As a region, San Diego will need a lot of renewable energy to meet its long-term climate goals. But because of the cost of building large-scale solar projects close to the urban environment, officials are turning their gaze east. A team of researchers hired by the county has suggested that one of the fastest and…
Morning Report: Mayor Wants a Shorter List of Sports Arena Land Bids
The city of San Diego appears set to move things forward on two fronts in the conversation about the future of Midway and the Sports Arena land. As early as Monday, city staff who report to Mayor Todd Gloria will release a report recommending three of the five bids by different groups to build housing,…
Morning Report: Despite City Law, Truck Traffic Hasn’t Stopped in Barrio Logan
San Diego Police Department officers have stopped giving out tickets to enforce a city law that bans five-ton semi-trucks from rolling through certain residential streets in Barrio Logan. That ban was intended to keep diesel trucks out of an already overly-polluted neighborhood. But officers have not issued a ticket related to the ban since November…
Morning Report: How Strict Regulations Are Affecting North County Street Vendors
Strict regulations, burdensome permit processes and harsh punishments in some sidewalk vendor ordinances in cities in North County are leaving vendors with two choices: adapt or get left behind. Counterintuitively, these regulations have been passed in response to a state law intended to make it easier for sidewalk vendors to thrive in California. Cities throughout…
Morning Report: Council Passes No-Fault Eviction Moratorium
City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera pushed the legislation to shield tenants up to date on their rent from being booted from their homes as the region grapples with a surging cost-of-living crisis.
Morning Report: San Diego Is Still Trying to Add More Public Restrooms. But it’s Not Easy
Jakob McWhinney and Lisa Halverstadt checked in on the city’s progress and found it’s still working to address downtown restroom gaps.
Morning Report: Electrifying Buildings Would Cost Union Jobs, City Analysis Finds
Thousands of jobs in natural gas are on the line if the region decides to pursue policies that retrofit buildings to run on electricity only, a recent analysis from the city of San Diego found. That’s not all natural gas jobs, but it does represent at least 30 percent of the specialized natural gas workers…
