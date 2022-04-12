Imperial Valley farmer Trevor Tagg drives by a large solar farm near land he owns.

Morning Report: San Diego Is Looking East For Renewable Energy

As a region, San Diego will need a lot of renewable energy to meet its long-term climate goals. But because of the cost of building large-scale solar projects close to the urban environment, officials are turning their gaze east. A team of researchers hired by the county has suggested that one of the fastest and…

Pechanga Arena in the Midway District

Morning Report: Mayor Wants a Shorter List of Sports Arena Land Bids

The city of San Diego appears set to move things forward on two fronts in the conversation about the future of Midway and the Sports Arena land. As early as Monday, city staff who report to Mayor Todd Gloria will release a report recommending three of the five bids by different groups to build housing,…

Morning Report: Despite City Law, Truck Traffic Hasn’t Stopped in Barrio Logan

San Diego Police Department officers have stopped giving out tickets to enforce a city law that bans five-ton semi-trucks from rolling through certain residential streets in Barrio Logan.  That ban was intended to keep diesel trucks out of an already overly-polluted neighborhood. But officers have not issued a ticket related to the ban since November…

Morning Report: How Strict Regulations Are Affecting North County Street Vendors

Strict regulations, burdensome permit processes and harsh punishments in some sidewalk vendor ordinances in cities in North County are leaving vendors with two choices: adapt or get left behind. Counterintuitively, these regulations have been passed in response to a state law intended to make it easier for sidewalk vendors to thrive in California.  Cities throughout…

Morning Report: Electrifying Buildings Would Cost Union Jobs, City Analysis Finds

Thousands of jobs in natural gas are on the line if the region decides to pursue policies that retrofit buildings to run on electricity only, a recent analysis from the city of San Diego found.  That’s not all natural gas jobs, but it does represent at least 30 percent of the specialized natural gas workers…

