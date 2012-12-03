On a day when the city of San Diego’s outgoing and incoming politicians detailed their accomplishments and aspirations, Councilman Todd Gloria made the boldest proclamation of all.

“It’s time to put forward a plan for the voters consideration that would dramatically increase our investment in infrastructure, in repairing roads, sidewalks, streetlights, libraries and recreation centers,” Gloria said in a speech after he was sworn in to a second term.

Gloria is now the highest-profile city politician to endorse, at least in concept, a large, voter-mandated borrowing plan to fix the city’s decaying infrastructure. Gloria became council president hours after his speech.

At this stage, the big loan is seen as a catch-all that could solve numerous major problems: pave roads, build and repair new parks and fire stations and possibly even build a new Chargers stadium. (Our Scott Lewis ran down what was at stake recently and spoke with the ex-Economic Development Corp. official who’s spearheading the loan effort.)

As with any big plan, the questions and hurdles surrounding it also are big. Here’s one: Will a borrowing program involve a tax increase?

Enter Gloria. He’s long been an advocate for infrastructure issues: For years, he’s called newly paved roads, “Sexy Streets.”

And Monday, Gloria got a new job. With Councilman Tony Young resigning at the end of the month to lead the local chapter of the Red Cross, council members unanimously voted Gloria as Young’s successor.

Gloria, a Democrat and former staffer for U.S. Rep. Susan Davis, has been a popular neighborhood councilman since he was first elected in 2008. He was unopposed in his re-election effort this year.

But the proposed loan will require a major citywide effort and likely need a public champion to win over enough voters. It’s a role Gloria has never fully embraced, though he seems capable of doing the job.

I moderated debates involving Gloria about the two major citywide ballot campaigns over the past two years. At those debates, Gloria spoke convincingly in favor of a sales tax hike and against a pension initiative. He was probably the best advocate that either effort had.

Those campaigns showed he was engaging and savvy enough to provide a liberal counterweight to outgoing Republican City Councilman Carl DeMaio’s populist conservative drumbeat.

But Gloria didn’t do it. Instead, he showed caution and let others drive debates. Gloria was on the losing side of the sales tax and pension campaigns as well as a play to restrict Wal-Mart Supercenters moving into the city.

If Gloria is going to aim something as big as this infrastructure loan, he’ll need to get more aggressive than he has been over the last four years.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly described the leader of the infrastructure loan push. He is an ex-Economic Development Corp. official, not an ex-Chamber of Commerce official. We regret the error.

