Almost a year ago, Luis Alberto Antonio Armenta disappeared.

His family was worried, of course. And they were confused why Antonio Armenta — who always kept in touch with his mom — didn’t respond to calls or texts.

The next day, he was found in his car, in the passenger seat, head on the floorboard, missing some personal items. He was dead.

Before long, San Diego police handed Antonio Armenta’s belongings over to his family and closed the case. An overdose, they said. But that hasn’t satisfied Antonio Armenta’s family; they’re not letting go. And they think there was more going on than the police were willing to investigate.

This week on the VOSD Podcast, host Andrea Lopez-Villafaña laid out the facts of this story to co-hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts — and all the oddities of the case that don’t line up, according to the family.

The Weirdest Raid Story You’ll Hear This Week

Toddlers at a group of local pre-schools were interviewed — alone — by state agents who were trying to get to the bottom of a masking policy at the schools in January.

The parents are furious.

VOSD reporter Will Huntsberry had that story this week and joined the podcast to talk about what was going on at Aspen Leaf Preschool that warranted the “mask raid,” and how the school owner is responding to this investigation.

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google