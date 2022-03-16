This week marked the start of a new journey. Not just for me and my journalism career as I step into a new position as Voice of San Diego’s North County reporter, but the kind of coverage readers can expect about the region.

My name is Tigist Layne. I was born in Ethiopia, grew up in Denver, Colorado, and I’ve lived in San Diego for a little more than six years. I love to tell stories – specifically, ones that will result in impact.

For the past couple of years, I’ve been writing about communities in North County for The Coast News, and I’ve become very fond of it. North County is filled with a variety of cultures, a booming tech industry, impressive education systems, beautiful beaches and beach towns, precious ecosystems, successful small businesses and a rich art scene.

With its population of more than 1.2 million people, nine cities and more than a dozen unincorporated areas, North County is no small undertaking, but I’m up for the challenge.

Tigist Layne / Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafana

I hope to tackle the issues that matter the most to residents of this diverse area: homelessness, affordable housing, cost of living, workers’ rights, immigrant rights, climate change and more. I will try to shine a light on injustices and inconsistencies and hold North County’s leaders accountable.

I also can’t wait to tell the stories of the innovators, the advocates, the small business owners, the healthcare workers, the artists, the teachers, the students and the next-door neighbors who are making a difference in their communities.

My hope for this beat is to provide a place for residents of North County to feel heard, to find accessible information and resources, and to see their stories represented.

I invite you to follow along on this journey and send me any tips, story ideas, questions or comments to tigist.layne@voiceofsandiego.org. You can also follow me on twitter: @tigistlayne.

