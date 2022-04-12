This post originally appeared in the April 9 Politics Report.

Awaken Church made headlines throughout the pandemic for repeatedly refusing to abide by COVID-19 regulations, even as multiple outbreaks occurred at their locations. The evangelical church wears these transgressions like a badge of honor.

On Saturday, April 2, Awaken hosted Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson at its San Marcos campus, one of five countywide. Carlson is just the latest right-wing luminary to make the trip. Dennis Prager, Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk have all spoken at the church, and just three weeks ago it hosted a conference that featured Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and Eric Trump.

There was an anxious energy in the shuttle from Palomar College’s parking lot to Awaken’s San Marcos campus. The sounds of someone listening to a Trump speech on their phone mingled with John Legend’s “All of Me” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Since You’ve Been Gone” on the radio.

Across the street from the church, protestors had lined up with empty strollers and shoes signifying the children killed during the fighting in Ukraine and holding signs accusing Carlson of making excuses for Russia. As the van passed by, one occupant said she wanted to punch the protestors.

“Not very Christian of me,” she chuckled to her husband under her breath.

The lobby of the church was buzzing. A line for the coffee shop snaked in front of tables set up for candidates, vendors hawking “Let’s Go Brandon” shirts, and antivax and conservative organizations promising to raise “an army to effectively influence local politics.”

Among those present was former Oceanside mayoral candidate Louis Uridel, who sports a three percenter tattoo on his hand, and Amy Reichert, who runs ReOpen San Diego, the group that has steadfastly opposed the county of San Diego’s response to COVID-19. Her political awakening was fueled by pandemic politics. She’s currently challenging Nathan Fletcher in the District 4 supervisor race.

Carlson’s speech was loose, but pointed. It oscillated between admiration of his four dogs and jokes about organic peanut butter, to talk of demonic forces and spiritual warfare. He also touched on another of his favorite topics, the “unraveling of Western civilization,” which he said was ultimately an effort to destroy Christianity.

Carlson, who grew up in La Jolla, heaped praise on Awaken for choosing to stay open during the pandemic, citing the need for fellowship and community, and saying Christian leaders who “chose the path of cowardice and abandonment of their own flocks” had committed a “grotesque sin.” The crowd at Awaken erupted in applause when he scoffed at the idea of getting a second booster shot, and insinuated he hadn’t been vaccinated at all.

“I skipped the first three, I’m not getting that one either,” Carlson said.

The night wrapped up with a Q&A between the Fox News host and Awaken lead pastor Jurgen Matthesius, known for his especially vitriolic sermons, and his wife and fellow pastor, Leanne. They bantered about the best way to keep the spark alive in a marriage, what Carlson sees as the most concerning aspects of the current generation of children, and his experience quitting drinking.

Then Jurgen closed the night with a prayer. Jurgen praised God for putting Carlson on TV.

“We thank you that you’ve anointed him to be a seer, to be a voice, a voice of hope and a voice of reason, a voice that calls out the wicked one with his schemes and lies and deceptions each and every night, bringing hope to millions around this nation,” he said. “We ask that you continue to bless and honor this great man, Tucker Carlson. In Jesus’ name.”

“Amen,” the crowd responded.