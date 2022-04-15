Homeless tent encampments are growing in San Diego.

You know it. I know it. We see it all the time.

And recently, in an op-ed to the Union-Tribune, San Diego mayor Todd Gloria acknowledged how big of a deal tents are — and how they’re changing the conversation about the region’s single-biggest issue:

“One of the central challenges we face is that many of the folks camping on our sidewalks or in canyons don’t want to live in a congregate setting – which most of our shelters are – so they refuse offers of beds in these facilities,” he wrote.

Personal tents are changing everything; they appear far more preferable to shelter beds.

Nowadays, more resources are being thrown at the homelessness crisis than ever and there are still more unhoused San Diegans than ever — many of whom use camping-style tents as a lifeline. So, what now?

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña tackle that question and review the history, facts and figures as outlined in Lewis’s latest piece, which you should totally read.

Latest Developments on … Developments

It was a big week for local development news.

San Diego leaders have conceded that they won’t build a massive transit hub at the Navy’s huge NAVWAR building. It was originally dreamt up as a spot to centralize the region’s transit and finally connect the trolley to the airport.

Now, they’re looking at a two-piece solution to connect the trolley and airport — and come up with a dope transit hub in downtown San Diego.

Also: The city of San Diego is marching closer (again) to a major redevelopment of the Midway-Sports Arena area.

Also, also: Did you hear about the road update on Gold Coast Drive?!

For All Those Andy-Heads Out There…

Your beloved hosts, Keatts and Lopez-Villafaña, will host an in-person event on May 4, 2022.

They’ll discuss the upcoming primary election and local ballot measures at Cafe X.

It’s a VOSD member event, so you can attend for free if you’re already a member. Or you can use this chance to become a member and hang with us IRL. Sign up here and we’ll see you on May 4.

Listen Now

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google