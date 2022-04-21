This post originally appeared in the April 21 Morning Report. Subscribe today.

Supervisor Jim Desmond delivered the State of North County address Wednesday, highlighting recent advances in behavioral health services and the region’s contributions to agriculture and tourism. He noted that there’s a lot of work to be done in areas like homelessness and affordable housing.

Desmond, who represents District 5 and is up for re-election this year, said society overall should be ashamed of the number of people living on streets, and that easing the crisis requires the state, county, cities and organizations to work together.

During his address, he praised the Crisis Stabilization Units opening in North County, as well as the homelessness outreach organizations that have helped homeless individuals throughout the region.

Desmond also said he “would never vote to defund the police,” referring to recent criticism of law enforcement in the county and nationwide. He added that, though there are some bad apples, the field generally doesn’t deserve as much criticism.

