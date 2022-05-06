What kind of bananas are we talking here? Big? Small? Organic? Plantains?

The deadline is drawing near for ballot measures to be finalized for the November 2022 election. There are a few things we know will be on the ballot — and some that may be in jeopardy.

One measure that may come together is a transit tax. Last year, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) adopted a multi-decade plan for local road and highway projects. To pay for that, they need to get multiple sales taxes passed over the next decade. The first is expected on this year’s November ballot. Yet, intriguingly, it’s not the agency that’s leading the effort but an outside group.

On the show this week, VOSD Podcast hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña broke down this effort and a few other ballot measures that are starting to take shape.

The Single Biggest Problem

We got a hold of some sobering homelessness figures this week.

The latest Downtown Partnership Census counted 1,474 unsheltered people and 452 tents downtown and in its outskirts. One year ago, the group counted 875 people and 302 tents.

That’s almost a 70 percent spike in unsheltered people — and a big surge in tents.

Plus: Voice reporter Lisa Halverstadt and intern Jakob McWhinney had the story of San Diego police quietly stopping the enforcement of a ban on vehicle dwellers. This of course comes as unhoused folks are more visible than ever across the city.

Lewis, Keatts and Lopez-Villafaña discussed the crisis on the pod and the city’s latest idea to fund a conservatorship unit, which would aim to help homeless individuals with serious mental illness.

