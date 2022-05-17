This post originally appeared in the May 17 Morning Report. Get the free daily newsletter here.

City Attorney Mara Elliott’s office says former Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell has yet to formally respond to its May 11 letter accusing the ex-city bureaucrat of directing the city’s Information Technology Department to purge records tied to 101 Ash St. and Civic Center Plaza before her abrupt resignation.

Elliott’s office said late Monday that Michell had not reached out despite the city’s request for the city’s former top unelected official to contact the City Attorney’s Office by Monday to “begin the process of identifying and recovering all city records.”

It’s unclear what steps the City Attorney’s Office will take next, but lawyers opposing the city in lawsuits tied to its 101 Ash and Civic Center deals are eager to pounce.

Attorney Michael Riney, who represents city landlord Cisterra Development, on Friday formally sought a deposition with “the person most knowledgeable” about the accusations and city actions surrounding Michell’s alleged order to delete phone and computer records. Riney has also requested related records.

And attorney Michael Attanasio, who is representing the ex-“volunteer” city real estate adviser Cisterra paid millions for work two city leases, told Voice of San Diego he plans to subpoena Michell to sit for a deposition.

Michell did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.