County supervisors on Tuesday voted to endorse Gov. Gavin Newsom’s framework for a new state system to connect vulnerable Californians with serious mental illnesses with court-ordered care.

Nathan Fletcher, who chairs the county board, and Vice Chair Nora Vargas said they introduced the Tuesday resolution to allow the county to publicly back the controversial policy pitch and push for funding, workforce development aid and other elements they believe are needed to make so-called CARE courts a success.

County supervisors unanimously approved the Tuesday action with Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents East County communities, absent.

The supervisors are the latest San Diego politicos to get behind the reform proposal. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has been a vocal supporter and has also rallied behind separate efforts to reform the state’s conservatorship process.

But Newsom’s Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court isn’t universally supported. Some homeless advocates and civil and disability rights groups have flagged concerns about potential forced treatment and whether there are adequate resources to shelter and house those enrolled in the system.

Some local government and behavioral health organizations have also questioned whether the state will adequately fund services and new responsibilities tied to the proposed reforms.

County supervisors on Tuesday also approved a plan to offer $10 million in grants to cities throughout the county to help them create new shelters, safe camping or parking areas and tiny home plots.

The Day in Women’s Health Advocacy News

On Tuesday, the San Diego City Council approved a resolution declaring the city a “safe city for reproductive freedom and access to abortion” while county supervisors backed a resolution to support plans to amend the state constitution to include the right to an abortion. (City News Service, 10 News)

A new Scripps Health program called “My Brain and My Baby” will expand access to therapists for mothers experiencing high-risk pregnancies following a mental health diagnosis. (KPBS)

San Diego County is expanding a program providing free menstrual pads and tampons. (Times of San Diego)

In Other News

