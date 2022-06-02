A Del Mar Union School District Board member said last week that the district will set an agenda item to discuss incorporating a teacher survey into the district’s strategic planning process.

The announcement comes after weeks of calls by parents and teachers for an internal investigation into alleged tension between teachers and district leaders.

Board Trustee Erica Halpern indicated at the May 25 meeting that a survey aimed at addressing teacher’s concerns will be part of the upcoming strategic planning process beginning in August.

“I heard from most or all of the board members that surveying is something that would make sense to do,” Halpern said.

Voice of San Diego previously reported that parents and teachers have been speaking out at recent board meetings about alleged strife between district leaders and teachers, as well as sudden departures of multiple faculty members who claim they were deemed “not a good fit” and abruptly let go.

Parents have recently been circulating a 2019 survey conducted by the Del Mar Teachers Association, the teachers’ union, where about two-thirds of teachers and other certificated staff participated. It indicated that 18 percent of teachers felt they were respected as professionals and 12 percent believed the district administration cares about their emotional wellbeing.

The board has largely stayed silent until now.

Ian Phillip, a PE teacher at Del Mar Heights School, said the 2019 survey was ignored by district leaders and the district board.

“To the board, these concerns are not fleeting, please act on them,” Phillip said during the public comment portion of the May 25 meeting. “To my fellow educators, do not be afraid to speak up for the quality of your workplace and for your students.”