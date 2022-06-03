The Primary is nigh!

Though it’s not the blockbuster 2020 election that melted our faces and dominated every inch of social media, our next major democratic exercise is nearly here. (Get those ballots in by June 7 with the help of our Election Guide.)

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña checked in on the main races we’ve been watching in the region and the stories behind them.

County Sheriff, Chula Vista Mayor, Assembly District 80 and San Diego City Council District 2 are the four horsemen of this non-apocalypse. But rest assured, there’s plenty of intrigue to unfurl.

This year’s race for sheriff is one of the most contested in recent history. Three top candidates are vying for the job — one Republican and two Democrats (a few others are on the ballot but didn’t get candidate statements to the registrar). On the pod, Keatts and Lewis break down a recent turn for Republican candidate John Hemmerling after he abruptly retired from his prosecutor job following “anti-transgender remarks” he made in public.

Assembly District 80 is another winding tale. But first, some mechanics: Voters in this district have to vote for their representative three times this year. First, to finish the term vacated by former Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher. Second, to pick who advances past the primary. Third, in the November General Election.

Keatts laid out the story this week of the two candidates in the race — former friends, now bitter rivals. Georgette Gómez and David Alvarez, once close political allies, are now in a heated battle to represent the southernmost district in the Assembly and potentially map the future of Dem-vs-Dem battles in the state.

