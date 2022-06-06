This post originally appeared in the June 4 Politics Report. The weekly newsletter is available to Voice of San Diego members. Support our work here.

The Politics Report was at an event recently with lots of political people who reminded us that we needed to do the Elections Contest again, which had almost slipped our minds with the relative boringness of this election.

So here you go. Thank goodness events are back to remind us of our important role this time of year. The winner secures a lunch with us and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña, who is quite charming and makes up for Andrew Keatts’ way.

Remember, for the OVER/UNDER decisions, we have put a line on some of these races and your job is to predict whether the candidate mentioned will receive OVER that percentage of the vote or UNDER. Any mistakes or questions left blank are crimes and will not be excused.

We have used very specific analytics to set the lines and we will not be revealing our algorithm, which is proprietary, but you should not be insulted or encouraged by our over/under lines. Really, don’t be.

Anyway, go through the list and send in your answers like this:

OVER

UNDER

PAUL TSONGAS AND BILL CLINTON

Send them to scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org.

1. Sheriff: Which two candidates make it to runoff? List two candidates who will make it to runoff.

2. Sheriff: Choose OVER or UNDER for Kelly Martinez, 31.5 percent.

3. Chula Vista Mayor: Which two candidates make it to the runoff? List two candidates who will make it to the runoff. We’ll forgive your spelling errors, to a point.

4. San Diego City Council District 2: Which two candidates will make it to the runoff? List two candidates who will make it to the runoff.

5. San Diego City Council District 2: Choose OVER or UNDER for Linda Lukacs, 10 percent.

6. Assembly District 80 SPECIAL ELECTION: Who will win the special election for AD 80? David Alvarez or Georgette Gómez?

7. San Diego City Council District 6: Choose OVER or UNDER for Tommy Hough, 46.56 percent.

8. 49th Congressional District: Which two candidates will make it to the runoff? List two candidates who will make it to the runoff.

9. Los Angeles Mayor: Yeah, didn’t see that one coming, did ya? Choose OVER or UNDER for Rick Caruso 48 percent. (Here’s a New York Times profile of him.)

10. Tie breaker: What percentage of the vote does Gov. Gavin Newsom receive in his re-election bid?

Send your answers to scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org.