There’s a gap in the latest and tallest version of the U.S.-Mexico border wall where Tijuana meets San Diego, and through it flows the sewage- and trash-blighted Tijuana River.

U.S. Homeland Security announced May 27 they’re “closing that gap” by building the border wall across the river. The federal agency proposed a similar project in 2020 that never moved forward. That project entailed building a 20-foot-wide roadway with a series of gates below, which would open when the river is raging during the rainy season, or during an unexpected sewage spill or broken water main in Mexico.

Proposed design of a border wall crossing the Tijuana River into San Diego, 2020. / CBP

Homeland Security said the gate would “address safety concerns resulting from the polluted conditions of the river channel.” But this gap in the wall is also where, in 2018, hundreds of Central Americans crossed the concrete channel of the Tijuana River during a confrontation with U.S. officials, prompting agents to deploy tear gas. It led to a border shutdown.

Homeland Security is framing the project as pollution control, but the most vocal local politician on Tijuana River pollution isn’t excited.

“Sure, we welcome improving national security but what’s the cost and is it really feasible,” said Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina.

He’s concerned the project will delay the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s $630 million docket of projects to help stop sewage and trash spilling from Tijuana into San Diego and into the ocean, effectively closing Southern California beaches. The first of those projects is an expansion of a treatment plant at the border that currently can clean only a portion of waste that makes its way across the border.

“Anything the EPA has to deal with that’s not in that comprehensive plan takes time and money away from us,” Dedina said.

It appears the Homeland Security project is basically greenlighted and ready to be built. The agency, in its press release, said work is estimated “to begin quickly through existing contract vehicles,” and already has funding to spend from appropriations from years past.

Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment.

David Gibson, executive officer of the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board, said Congress exempted all border projects from having to comply with any state or federal laws in the early 2000s.

A September 2020 letter from the California EPA and state Natural Resources Agency, responding to Homeland Security’s first proposal of a wall extension across the river, raised concerns. Jared Blumenfeld and Wade Crowfoot, secretaries of those respective agencies, warned such a border wall could impede the EPA’s planned projects to clean up the polluted Tijuana River with money from the newly-signed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement; would be exposed to damaging flash flooding; and encourage illegal crossings like other similar types of gates and grates over canyon passes along the border.

“The border wall would offer minimal security benefits, which its adverse environmental impacts would greatly outweigh,” they wrote.

