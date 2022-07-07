Victor Roy, Oceanside’s elected city treasurer, looked at pornography on a computer at the city’s Mission Branch Library in June 2021, according to an anonymous complaint filed against him at the time.

“He was looking at magazines that when he clicked on the cover, the images inside the magazine were full nudity,” reads the complaint, obtained by Voice of San Diego through a public records request.

Roy was told by library staff that he couldn’t view nudity on public computers, and Roy “said he knew, that is why he came when it was slow and that he was being cognizant of his surroundings,” according to the complaint.

Assistant City Manager Michael Gossman told Voice of San Diego that library staff gave Roy a warning, and that staff has not witnessed any other inappropriate behavior by him since.

The allegation was one of many included in a June 6 email from Steve Hodges, Oceanside’s treasury manager, to Roy and that has been circulating online since. Gossman confirmed that the email is authentic.

The other allegations in the email claim that Roy was negligent in investment decisions that lost the city money, that Roy illegally asked Hodges to donate to his 2020 campaign and that he consistently acted “inappropriately” toward a former city employee who passed away in 2021.

The city treasurer is responsible for overseeing the management of the city’s $450 million investment fund. It is an elected position in Oceanside, but in other cities, like the city of San Diego, it is an appointed position.

Roy and Hodges could not be reached for comment.

Roy was elected to the city treasurer seat for a partial term in 2018 and re-elected in 2020 after running unopposed. His term ends in 2024.