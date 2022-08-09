This post originally appeared in the Aug. 9 Morning Report. Subscribe here for free.

Jeff Morris, an Encinitas mayoral candidate and outspoken political adversary of Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, is facing widespread criticism after a leaked email he sent to Blakespear.

Morris has been a harsh critic of Blakespear, who is running for the 38th State Senate seat, since before his campaign began. But in a March 10 email obtained and authenticated by The Coast News, Morris indicated his support for Blakespear.

“We have far more commonalities than you know, and I am not against most of your decisions,” Morris wrote. “Maybe we can work something out where you get elected to senate and be on good terms with Encinitas residents.”

The longtime Encinitas resident has publicly blamed Blakespear and other council members for homelessness, rising crime rates and more, now his supporters are questioning his intentions.