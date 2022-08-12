In 2017, the state passed Senate Bill 2 — a bill made to alleviate the cost of shelter in California by providing an ongoing source of funds to build affordable housing we so desperately need.

Since then, the state has collected more than $1.6 billion from fees on real estate transactions. Lookin’ pretty good, right?

But Voice of San Diego intern — and this week’s podcast cohost — Catherine Allen has the catch: In the five years since SB 2 passed, the state has spent a fraction of the earnings.

This week on the VOSD Podcast, Allen, along with hosts Scott Lewis and Jakob McWhinney, discuss the bill, its promise and praise by San Diego state reps, and the impact seen so far.

The Theater the Theater What Happened to the Theater

McWhinney, along with stalwart Voice reporter Lisa Halverstadt, had the scoop this week about San Diego’s most derelict playhouse.

The city of San Diego ordered the owners of the California Theatre to tear down the building, which hasn’t gotten any action in 30 years.

This week, our hosts reveal some of the local’s takes on the theater — and opposition to the demolition idea from a local preservation group.

Worth considering: If the theater does fall, could this be yet another piece in the City’s big plans to redevelop the Downtown core? Tune in to the VOSD Podcast every week to find out!

Other talking points: The pickleball wars escalate. Politifest 2022 is nearly upon us.

Listen Now

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google