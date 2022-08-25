For nearly 30 years, the organization Izcalli has worked to educate largely indigenous, immigrant and Chicano at-risk youth about their cultural heritage. The organization started as a Saturday school for students in San Diego County but has since run restorative justice and healing circles in schools throughout the region.

Over the years, Izcalli has developed new traditions, drawing from a variety of indigenous practices passed on to the founders by their elders. One of those traditions is the annual men’s gathering, or Círculo De Hombres, a three day ceremony during which attendees camp out on Kumeyaay land about an hour east of San Diego. It’s intended to not only stimulate attendees spiritually, but to give them new ways to express themselves and deal with trauma.

Education reporter Jakob McWhinney spent some time with the group. He writes that Izcalli has also turned out to be an incubator for a new generation of educators and facilitators of change.

Many of its founders work in or around education, and a number of longtime participants have gone on to pursue careers in education themselves. And some of those longtime participants credit the education and tools they’ve received from Izcalli with inspiring that pursuit.

City, County Awarded State Project Homekey Funds After Initial Miss

San Diego plans to bolster its efforts to house homeless residents with state Project Homekey funds. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The San Diego region will receive $11.8 million in state homeless housing funds for a 40-unit supportive housing project in El Cerrito months after missing an initial deadline for roughly $61 million reserved county projects.

Mayor Todd Gloria and County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher announced Wednesday that the county, the city’s Housing Commission and developer Path Ventures were awarded state Project Homekey funds meant to bolster efforts to house homeless Californians.

After Voice of San Diego reported on the initial whiff in February, city and county officials hustled to get a single funding application in just before the state’s early May deadline for local governments to pursue Homekey dollars.

City and Housing Commission leaders have said they intend to be more proactive about lining up potential homeless-serving projects before future funding materializes so the city can make the most of it. The state is expected to put out another call for Project Homekey applications later this year.

County supervisors this spring separately committed about $11 million to support development, future services and operating costs for the El Cerrito project. The city has also pledged more than $2 million in state Senate Bill 2 funds it has received plus 40 vouchers to help cover the rent for the complex’s future residents.

Chula Vista to Spend $350,000 Shutting Down a Tent City

The Chula Vista City Council agreed to temporarily shut down Harborside Park, which has served as a tent city for unsheltered folks on the westside. As KPBS reports, Councilmember John McCann called for the park’s closure, arguing that it would protect children and stop the “normalizing” of drug use.

Police said the park has received a significant number of calls for service and crews routinely pick up trash and feces (some restrooms also appeared to be closed).

But advocates warn that displacing the dozens of people who live there is a counterproductive decision because they’ll be forced to spread out in residential neighborhoods. The park is next to the San Diego County Health and Human Services building and the city’s bridge shelter isn’t expected to open until the end of this year.

The Union-Tribune also noted that there’s a Walmart and trolley station nearby. Officials said they’ll hold a “connect event” to offer people services that might be helpful to their specific needs after the park closes next week.

The cost of fencing and security to prohibit access: $350,000.

