An initiative to pay homeless residents to pick up trash twice a week is back on.

Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and contributor Peggy Peattie previously profiled a pilot effort known as the Triangle Project for the triangle-shaped area bounded by National Avenue and 16th and Commercial streets where homeless residents could receive $2 for every bag of trash they collected. Participants picked up nearly 45 tons of trash over the 34-day pilot backed by nonprofit Lucky Duck Foundation.

Drew Moser of the Lucky Duck Foundation said the initial effort was such a success that the nonprofit decided it needed to bring it back.

So early Monday, volunteers once again set up around a donated dumpster from waste disposal company EDCO, supplied bright blue trash bags and handed over cash as nearby residents returned with packed trash bags.

Bella Roberts, a past participant who stays at the nearby Alpha Project shelter, cheered the return of the program she learned was restarting Monday morning.

“That was an awesome start to the day,” Roberts said.

Roberts said she easily filled 10 bags.

Moser said the group gathered about 200 trash bags on its first day back at the corner of 16th and Commercial. They’ll be back again Thursday, and through at least the end of the year.