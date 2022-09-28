San Diego’s most famous booster has also become the most prominent San Diegan voicing boiling frustration over a humanitarian scourge that appears to be surging.
Basketball legend Bill Walton erupted at a Tuesday press conference with the nonprofit Lucky Duck Foundation, calling for Mayor Todd Gloria to resign and coining “Gloria-ville” to describe homeless camps that have popped up on the mayor’s watch.
Walton noted that Gloria pledged as a candidate to take meaningful steps to address the homelessness crisis, but said he’s concluded Gloria “does not want to do the job” or to crack down on homeless camps, trash and sanitation issues.
“We need new leadership,” Walton said. “Todd Gloria should step aside.”
A spokeswoman for Gloria, who is this week on a trade mission in the Netherlands, responded by deeming the press conference a ”tantrum full of self-aggrandizing hyperbole and outright lies.”
“San Diegans are frustrated with the worsening homelessness crisis, and Mayor Gloria shares that frustration,” Gloria spokeswoman Rachel Laing wrote in a statement. “But unlike Mr. Walton, the mayor is translating that frustration into decisive, sustained action to improve the situation.”
She wrote that the mayor has added hundreds of new and diversified shelter beds including beds for women and people with behavioral health conditions, championed state-level behavioral health reforms, invested city funds in 10 affordable housing projects and has directed increased enforcement to try “to protect health and safety in our public spaces.”
Yet Walton and others aren’t seeing the evidence of that work. They want immediate action – yesterday.
Walton’s comments came during a press conference where the Lucky Duck Foundation announced a new initiative to hold elected leaders accountable for their action – or inaction – on homelessness. The foundation noted that it stands ready to help those leaders deliver more solutions.
Walton’s comments focused more on his exasperation with Gloria.
“Our neighborhood is under siege,” Walton said Tuesday, referencing a homeless camp in a corner of Balboa Park close to his Hillcrest home. “Everything in our lives is dictated by the homeless.”
A week ago, Voice of San Diego visited a Park Boulevard homeless camp Walton has decried. Unhoused residents staying there said they were prepared to move the next morning ahead of a planned city clean-up operation. They said they planned to return to the area after the operation because they found it safe and appreciated the community they had found there.
“If you don’t want us here, give us a place to go,” said Damon Nice, 50.
Oh brother. Bill Walton goes off with a ridiculous diatribe blaming Mayor Gloria for our homeless issues, despite the fact that Mayor Gloria has done more for dealing with the homeless issue than any other San Diego mayor.
Walton compromises his position by sharing NO solutions, not to mention he NEVER called out Kevin Faulconer for the same thing.
Bill Walton might be famous, but he overplayed his hand.
I’m surprised you’re able to comment I figured you would be busy on your useless trip to the Netherlands paid for by Qualcomm.
Walton, like many San Diegans, want the homeless off of our parks and streets, but cannot offer a single constructive idea of how to do that. You chase them away and they go to another neighborhood or comeback later, after the cops are gone. The City and county are currently building more shelters for the homeless, increasing outreach and mental health counseling and building more permanent supportive affordable housing (albeit slowly, due to the lack of available land and community opposition). What more would you do Bill?
The problem is intrinsic to our economy. Although, the city has helped house thousands of the homeless, the newly homeless keep coming. When the minimum wage is $15 per hr. in an area where the median rent is in $2,300, what do you expect will happen?
Shelter and use the many services available to restore yourself to human form, or jail. Problem solved
I just sent a letter to Kleske on this issue. The genesis of the scourge on homelessness is not what you think. Mr. Walton is a great American by my standards and I drove him several times in my limo plus visited and solicited his support while a SDCC D2 candidate. I wrote a 3-point viable plan in collaboration with a very knowledgeable San Diegan. No one bothered to read it because the fundamental roadblock is at the ballot box. Voters are manipulated by high priced consultants to vote the brand and voters follow like the blind followers. Gloria is only a scapegoat for these consultants. Quite frankly, I’m surprised that Mister Walton apparently does not recognize this fact. Supervisor Remer is now a player with the help of papa Larry I presume. San Diego has a long held political club and you folks every one of you are not invited just used as cannon fodder in getting elected. SAD! Your comments here like mine are meaningless!
Gloria is a puppet. He is used by other groups who have larger agendas. He doesn’t have San Diegans best interests. He allowed San Diego school children to remain at home for 2 years! When private schools remained open for in person learning. He has alot of issues where he did San Diegans wrong. Glad Mr. Walton is pointing him out. He should resign
Walton does more for San Diego than worthless Todd Gloria has done in his entire life. Once again, Walton tells us Empower Gloria has no clothes – his homeless efforts (spend money) have been a complete failure …unless the goal was to attract more.
TIme for some tough love with the vagrants .
Leave a comment