President Joe Biden came to San Diego County Thursday, appearing with Mayor Todd Gloria and Gov. Gavin Newsom to boost Rep. Mike Levin, whose re-election bid Democrats are hoping to boost.

As Randy Dotinga outlines in a brief history, Biden’s first trip to town has followed an uninterrupted streak reaching back to Woodrow Wilson in 1919. After Benjamin Harrison’s visit in 1891, when San Diego was home to just 16,000 people, the next few presidents skipped over us, maybe scared off by an overzealous welcome in which Harrison was declared the city’s “uncrowned king.”

Other visits included John Kennedy’s commencement speech at San Diego State College, when some residents watched as a mattress and cases of scotch were loaded into Air Force One, Bill Clinton feeding a giraffe at the Wild Animal Park, Richard Nixon declining to confirm that San Diego was America’s finest city, and Gerald Ford appearing at the Grossmont Shopping Center in La Mesa with the San Diego Chicken, as if he was the sixth most popular Padre, or something.

Take a spin through Dotinga’s presidential history here.

What Biden had to say: The president stressed the importance of Levin wining his race. Biden spoke to more than 1,000 people at MiraCosta College Thursday evening. He said the outcome of the 49th Congressional District race would determine the direction of the country, “This is a choice between two fundamentally different versions of America.”

San Diego Impact of Guv’s Homeless Funding Hold: TBD

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to members of the media at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Nov. 3, 2022. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Gov. Gavin Newsom is withholding some state funds until local governments submit spending plans with more ambitious goals for addressing the state’s homelessness crisis.

The LA Times broke the news of the governor’s Thursday power move, which doesn’t represent a broad rejection of big-picture goals that cities around the state have put forward to reduce homelessness. Rather, Newsom rejected what he deemed modest outcomes that cities and counties projected using a specific type of state funding, called Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program funding. And he demanded more ambitious goals for what the local governments think they could achieve with the nearly $1 billion. He’s calling a meeting later this month with leaders across the state to discuss how they’re approaching the most pressing issue in the state.

As Lisa Halverstadt reports in a new story, it’s not yet clear how much the temporary pause in state funding will impact San Diego. The San Diego region had collectively expected to receive about $54 million in the latest round of the grant program, with which it expected to produce a 10 percent increase in people accessing homeless services annually and 4 percent reductions in unsheltered homelessness and newly homeless San Diegans.

The city of San Diego planned to spend roughly $22 million of its overall $27 million allocation on shelters. It’s also been trying to expand shelters – and seeing more demand for beds it already has.

Check out Halverstadt’s story for more on the still TBD impact of Newsom’s decision.

What You Need To Know This Election Season

Some San Diegans don’t pay a special fee to throw trash away. This election could change that and other city laws like one that could change the height limit in one neighborhood.

We’ve gathered all our past stories on local measures facing voters Nov. 8. We have everything you need to know about Measure B. And Measure C, the same initiative voters decided in 2020, then known as Measure E. It would remove a restriction on building anything over three stories tall in one specific neighborhood: Midway-Pacific Highway. Right now, most land west of Interstate 5 prohibits that under the coastal height limit. Voters approved that permission in Midway last election cycle, but residents against removing that height limit sued. Now it’s back on the ballot, something developers interested in giving the Sports Arena a makeover are eager to see pass.

In Other News

Sempra Energy, the parent company of San Diego Gas and Electric, is building a $10 billion liquified natural gas terminal in the U.S. to help feed energy-starved Europe that’s scrambling for Russian natural gas replacements.

Researchers from UC San Diego will lead a three year study looking at how school districts are spending pandemic response money they received, and how well it’s working as districts try to combat pandemic-related learning loss. (Union-Tribune)

A group of San Diego residents calling itself Livable San Diego is suing the city over a recent policy change to how the city spends money that it collects from developers. The city has long charged fees on new development that it uses to build infrastructure projects in the community near the project, leaving the city with more than 40 separate pots of money for the developer fees. The city now instead collects the fees but spends them across the city based on a list of standards meant to determine where they’re most needed. (Union-Tribune)

A San Diego county sheriff’s deputy who sent fellow officers a racist meme about George Floyd in the days after he was murdered by Minneapolis police has been fired, the Union-Tribune found through a public records request, after attempting to appeal his dismissal to the county civil-service commission.

The Morning Report was written by Andrew Keatts, Lisa Halverstadt and MacKenzie Elmer. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.