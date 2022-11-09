The Morning Report
Update: We added new numbers for the mayoral race in Imperial Beach.
Councilman John McCann took an early lead in the vote count against Ammar Campa-Najjar in the Chula Vista mayor’s race. The candidates fought a heated battle for the seat with accusations flying in both directions since the beginning of the race. McCann, a Republican, ran a campaign that focused on his experience on the council. He told Voice back in May that Chula Vista was in need of common sense leadership.
National City: Late Tuesday night, Ron Morrison held a lead over opponents for mayor in National City. As of Wednesday afternoon, Morrison had a less than 6 percentage-point lead over Councilman Jose Rodriguez.
Morrison is a councilman and former mayor of the city. If the lead holds as remaining votes are counted, he will beat the sitting mayor, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, and fellow councilman Rodriguez. Sotelo-Solis lost the support of labor unions and the Democratic Party and her colleague, Councilman Marcus Bush. But the battle that ensued between Rodriguez and Sotelo-Solis, two Democrats, allowed Morrison to likely prevail.
In Imperial Beach: Tuesday night Paloma Aguirre had a less than 4 percentage-point lead over Shirley Nakawatase in the race for mayor in Imperial Beach. But that gap shrunk to less than 1 percentage-point by Wednesday.
Scott Lewis contributed to this post.