This week on the VOSD Podcast: It’s Friendsgiving. Hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña were joined by local author, educator and curator of the AwkwardSD blog, Ryan Bradford.

There’s a lot to be thankful for — and skeptical of — this year. So our table of friends each brought one topic to dish on and sprinkled thanks throughout.

Hot out the oven for this podcast, the crew discussed the historic peaks and current pitfalls of Twitter, now that it’s in the hands of Elon Musk. Twitter historically has been a valuable resource for journalists and public policy wonks alike. Where do they go from here? Our crew also discussed how Taylor Swift’s rabid fanbase may finally bring justice to the concert behemoth Ticketmaster. Plus: The current state of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and how it disrupts residents navigating normal life, and The Great San Diego Bike Debate.

Whether we’re your escape from relatives or company on a long holiday drive, we’re glad you’re here. Happy Friendsgiving!

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google