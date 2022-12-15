La Posada de Guadalupe, a Carlsbad homeless shelter operated by Catholic Charities, is expanding its historically men-only shelter to include women and children.

The shelter opened in 1992 as housing for farmworkers. In 2013, it became a permanent shelter with 50 beds for farmworkers and 50 beds for adult homeless men, and it has stayed that way ever since.

Voice of San Diego’s Tigist Layne reports that leaders of the organization have noticed a rapidly growing need across the county for shelters that accommodate women and children.

The shelter will expand to include a second story, which will hold 50 new beds and other new facilities. It will also be converted into a navigation center, which will provide additional support to help people find jobs and housing.

The expansion will be partially funded by a $2 million grant from a county program that awarded funds to local cities to help expand or continue shelter programs.

City College’s Bachelor’s Degree Inches Toward Reality – With or Without CSU Approval

Students listen to Professor David Kennemer during a cyber security class at San Diego City College on Nov. 29, 2022. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

A bachelor’s degree at San Diego City College may be one step closer to reality. The CSU system and the California Community College Chancellor’s Office have sparred for months over multiple degrees proposed via AB 927, which allows 30 community colleges a year to develop workforce-oriented bachelor’s degrees so long as they do not duplicate those already offered by California’s public four-year institutions.

City College’s proposed bachelor’s degree in cyber defense and analysis is one of them.

Last week, the community college’s chancellor’s office sent a draft agreement outlining the proposed degree to the CSUs – part of the consultation process outlined by AB 927. The CSU’s told our Jakob McWhinney earlier this month that they could not guarantee they’d sign an agreement when it came to them.

This could set up a tense situation, where community colleges approve their proposed degrees without the buy-in of the CSUs. Both systems have acknowledged this is a distinct possibility, and the community colleges maintain they have the authority to do so. In either case, community college officials plan to make an update at its January board of governors meeting.

Background: Throughout this process, the CSUs have been the primary system presenting objections, while the UC’s have stayed out of the conflict. The system’s main concern is that duplicative degrees could cut into their bottom line.

Meanwhile, some community college officials have argued that the duplication stipulation should be scrapped altogether and that a new California Master Plan for Higher Education is needed. They say this would make way for a more equitable higher education system that gives community college students — many of whom may not have access to public four-year universities — the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree.

In Other News

U-T columnist Michael Smolens takes stock of Ammar Campa-Najjar’s bids for office, in East County and South Bay, and writes that he may take a break but doesn’t plan to disappear. “I’m 33,” Campa-Najjar said. “It would be political malpractice just to walk away.”

A San Diego-based bank that facilitates payments in the digital currency industry is under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and shareholders amid the FTX crypto exchange collapse and arrest of its founder in the Bahamas. (Union-Tribune)

The Washington Post offered a truly dystopian view into the shifting drug trade in Tijuana, where the lifeless bodies are just as frequently victims of fentanyl overdoses as of violence.

By 2025, every four-year-old in California will be guaranteed a free spot in transitional kindergarten. The goal is to better prepare kids for the classroom and reduce the cost on families. But as KPBS reports, some worry that the state is essentially sending a cohort of students to schools who aren’t ready.

Chula Vista is using emergency federal funds to turn an abandoned building into a new art space called “Casa Casillias” — named after the outgoing mayor’s mother. (CBS 8)

This week, San Diego rewrote a section of the municipal code that allowed for wood bonfires on the beach outside of designated fire rings. That’s no longer the case. (Union-Tribune)

RV’s are not allowed to park overnight on city streets, and now that a safe-parking lot in Encanto stopped accepting oversized vehicles, individuals living in RV’s have only one safe-parking site they can go to countywide. (CBS 8)

The Morning Report was written by Tigist Layne, Jakob McWhinney and Jesse Marx. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.