The rollout of California’s universal transitional kindergarten program — which essentially opened up a grade to an entirely new age group — has had a devastating effect on local private childcare providers.

Four-year-olds, the age group UTK siphoned off from private childcare providers, require fewer adults, which makes them more profitable for providers. The draining of that age group from private providers has stretched the already struggling industry thin.

San Diego Unified school board member Richard Barrera believes the solution to that problem is for public schools to replace private providers. Barrera believes it would not only benefit parents who struggle from the high costs of childcare, but workers in the industry who are chronically underpaid.

This would be a herculean feat, not only because of the significant leg work required to build up a properly certified workforce, but because of the monumental cost of such an expansion.

San Diego Leaders’ Homelessness Resolutions for 2023

“Mama Heather” Bacon, 60, stays on the outskirts of downtown. For a time, Bacon set up camp at Chula Vista’s Harborside Park after she noticed increased police enforcement affecting unhoused residents in San Diego. Then Bacon and others got evicted from the Chula Vista park, leading her to return to San Diego. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

San Diego’s surging homelessness crisis appears likely to get worse in 2023. So what are local leaders going to do about it?

Our Lisa Halverstadt asked local leaders to share their plans to combat homelessness in the new year.

At least for now, local officials told Halverstadt they aren’t making drastic new commitments à la new Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s plan to move large numbers of unsheltered people into hotels. Instead, they described how they hope to ramp up efforts to prevent homelessness, deliver a wider array of service options for unhoused people and continue work they have already started.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, for example, noted their plan to push for more tenant protections in the city in 2023 while Chula Vista Mayor John McCann described the city’s plan to open a new 66-unit shelter in the city in January.

VOSD Podcast: Chris Cate Bids Farewell

VOSD Podcast host Scott Lewis sat down with now-former San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate in an exit-interview style podcast. Cate was the last Republican elected official in City Hall.

The two discuss lessons learned from Cate’s two terms and get into some of the biggest challenges ahead for the new City Council. They also discussed the future of the GOP.

In Other News

