Last week, I documented how heavy rains forced ranchers in San Ysidro off their properties. Ranchers were angry the flooding reached their property because, as some told Voice of San Diego’s MacKenzie Elmer, they felt it was due to local governments not clearing out a path for the water to flow.

Once the water receded, I returned to see how ranchers were doing. Dorte Dresher from Dresher Ranch had her tools, boots and clothing, among other materials, laid out to dry under the sun.

Elsewhere, Carlos Ochoa of Parrandero Ranch said wood floated onto his ranch during the flood, so he was cleaning up a lot of debris. The grain he feeds his goats was not usable because it began rotting from the water, he told me. It was headed for the trash.

Jim Sandoval of Esperanza Ranch had to give his horse Valentina antibiotics to avoid infection from an injury caused while she was being transported away from the flooding. A storage box on the ranch still had water inside it, which damaged surgical face masks.

Here are some images of the aftermath.

Jim Sandoval of Esperanza Ranch walks to a shed to show that there is still water inside almost a week after it got flooded in San Ysidro on Jan. 21, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Water inside a shed at Esperanza Ranch in San Ysidro on Jan. 21, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Jim Sandoval of Esperanza Ranch gets ready to give his horse Valentina antibiotics on Jan. 21, 2023, in San Yisdro. Valentina’s eye was hurt while transporting her during the flood. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Jim Sandoval of Esperanza Ranch gives his horse Valentina antibiotics on Jan. 21, 2023, in San Yisdro. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Jim Sandoval of Esperanza Ranch shows his alfalfa that was damaged during the flooding on Jan. 21, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Danny Moreno drives his truck and looks at water from the flooding in San Ysidro on Jan. 21, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Danny Moreno and Dorte Dresher walk toward a trail near Smuggler’s Gulch in San Ysidro on Jan. 21, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Young women on horseback look at trash that is blocking three pipes near Smuggler’s Gulch in San Ysidro on Jan. 21, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Carlos Ochoa of Parrandero Ranch carries wood at his ranch in San Ysidro on Jan. 21, 2023. Wood from another area was carried during the flood onto his ranch. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler