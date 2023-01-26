Once the water receded, I returned to see how ranchers were doing. Dorte Dresher from Dresher Ranch had her tools, boots and clothing, among other materials, laid out to dry under the sun.
Elsewhere, Carlos Ochoa of Parrandero Ranch said wood floated onto his ranch during the flood, so he was cleaning up a lot of debris. The grain he feeds his goats was not usable because it began rotting from the water, he told me. It was headed for the trash.
Jim Sandoval of Esperanza Ranch had to give his horse Valentina antibiotics to avoid infection from an injury caused while she was being transported away from the flooding. A storage box on the ranch still had water inside it, which damaged surgical face masks.