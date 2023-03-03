This post originally appeared in the March 3 Morning Report. Sign up for the newsletter here.

The San Diego Police Department will host a series of public meetings next week to gather feedback on a new proposal. Officials want to reinstall and regain access to 500 streetlight cameras and add license plate readers.

They argue that the single surveillance network will aid investigations and responses to critical incidents while easing the department’s staffing shortage.

It is, as the Union-Tribune reported, the first big push for surveillance technology since the City Council approved, and Mayor Todd Gloria signed, an ordinance governing the acquisition and use of devices capable of gathering images and other data in public rights of way. Next week’s meetings are a requirement of that ordinance.

The proposal will also need to go before the city’s Privacy Advisory Board. Though established almost a year ago, the board has yet to convene. Police plan to meet with the board on March 15. The public comment period ends the day before.

Where to even begin? As Jesse Marx reported in 2020, the smart streetlight system was pitched as a public-private partnership to foster civic innovation and collect mobility and environmental data. But it became a tool for investigators until it was (kinda, sorta) shut down that same year following concerns over privacy and civil liberties.

The original $30 million project was supposed to pay for itself through energy savings. The new cost to install the cameras and license plate readers: $4 million.