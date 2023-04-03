San Diego’s transit agency has launched an investigation into allegations made by a former employee. But there’s a catch.

The findings from the probe will be used as the Metropolitan Transit System’s response to the lawsuit that names the agency, and County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher as defendants.

In other words, MTS’s “investigation” is also its legal defense.

Background: Former MTS employee Grecia Figueroa is accusing Fletcher of sexual assault and sexual harassment. Fletcher, who served as chair of the agency’s board until last week, has denied the allegations and instead says they had consensual interactions. The complaint accuses MTS of retaliation because she was fired.

Our Andrew Keatts asked the agency’s 15 board members if they would support a truly independent investigation. Most didn’t respond, but some did.

Politics Report: Democrats in San Diego Are Practicing a Disciplined Silence

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher / File photo by Megan Wood

Some of San Diego’s elected Dems have been silent since the lawsuit against Fletcher became public, and the Politics Report took notice.

Few have issued statements about the scandal. And, as the Politics Report notes, “The rapid downfall of one of the region’s most powerful politicians left his counterparts across the region flummoxed with what comes next or how to fill the leadership void he created in just 72 hours.”

There are many questions. Do they support Fletcher’s decision to delay his resignation until May 15? Do they believe Fletcher’s accuser, or have messages of support for victims of sexual harassment? How should the county select a replacement?

Why the silence stands out: Their reactions to the accusations against Fletcher are much different from precious scandals. Remember former Mayor Bob Filner?

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.