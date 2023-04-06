(Far left) Former MTS employee Grecia Figueroa at a press conference in December 2022. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, and then-chair of the board of MTS, sits on the far right.

This post first appeared in the April 6 Morning Report. Subscribe to the daily newsletter here.

Last week, the spotlight turned to the Metropolitan Transit System after one of its former employees alleged agency managers fired her after she endured months of sexual harassment from Nathan Fletcher, the county supervisor and former chairman of MTS. The agency released a statement claiming that it had fired Grecia Figueroa for “performance concerns” and officials didn’t know until last week about her claims.

“The filing of Ms. Figueroa’s lawsuit on March 28, 2023 was the first time that MTS executive management was provided with the specific details of Ms. Figueroa’s allegations,” the statement read.

That’s not the full story. The lawsuit did have many specific details about what Figueroa says occurred but MTS staff had known for six weeks that a complaint about sexual harassment and assault involving Fletcher was coming. Wednesday, Voice of San Diego obtained the demand for records letter Figueroa’s lawyer sent to both MTS and Fletcher Feb. 17.

It was pretty specific: It listed her potential legal claims against Fletcher and MTS addressing them directly “including allegations that YOU: (1) discriminated against MS. FIGUEROA; (2) sexually harassed MS. FIGUEROA; (3) sexually assaulted MS. FIGUEROA; and (4) retaliated against MS. FIGUEROA because she complained or otherwise protested against sexual harassment that was perpetrated against her;”

The board of directors of MTS is meeting this morning for a special closed session. The acting chair, Whitburn, has said he will press for an independent investigation.

At least one board member is not pleased with how information has been coming out.

“I’m deeply concerned that MTS may have known about this in Feb. 17 and yet I found out about it in the media. We’re going to address that [Thursday] morning and find out why. I know I’m not the only board member who has the same concerns,” said Marcus Bush, a City Councilman in National City and member of the board of MTS.