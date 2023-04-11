San Diego officials have made it clear that the conditions on public property won’t be allowed to continue. They’re now trying to ban encampments and offer shelter as an alternative.

That’s coming up: On Thursday, the City Council’s Land Use and Housing committee will consider a proposal to ban camping on public land. Our Lisa Halverstadt has followed this story closely. Read more here.

Today, Voice of San Diego’s Ariana Drehsler published a portrait series on nine unhoused individuals. She wanted to know what they felt was missing from the city and region’s response to the ever-growing homelessness crisis.

Big takeaway: Most of the people she spoke with said they refused to enter city shelters for various reasons, and preferred to wait for housing on the street and in the encampments where they have built a community.

View the photo essay here.

More Call on Fletcher to Resign

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher / File photo by Adriana Heldiz

Nearly a dozen elected officials across San Diego County are joining a growing push for the immediate resignation of County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

ICYMI: Fletcher and MTS are being sued by former MTS employee Grecia Figueroa for sexual harassment, failure to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation, sexual assault and whistleblower retaliation.

The same day the lawsuit was filed, Fletcher resigned as board chair of MTS. As for his Board of Supervisors seat, he said last month he would resign on May 15, after finishing treatment for post-traumatic stress and alcohol abuse at an out-of-state facility.

But a growing number of local officials don’t want to wait any longer for Fletcher to resign. In a joint statement Monday morning, nearly a dozen council members representing cities across the county said it’s time for Fletcher to go.

Later today: The County Board of Supervisors will hold a special vote of no confidence in Fletcher, and will call for Fletcher to resign from the board immediately.

The board itself can’t remove Fletcher, but supervisors are hoping this vote will pressure him to quit now rather than next month.

Environment Report: The Colorado River Needed All That Heavy Rain And Snow

Tourists view Hoover Dam from the Bureau of Reclamation visitor’s center on Jan. 31, 2023. / Photo by Joseph Griffin for Voice of San Diego

Unprecedented amounts of snow and rain over the past few months may have temporarily eased the panic surrounding usage of the Colorado River.

On Tuesday, the federal government will propose how to temporarily divide the waters of the Colorado River – San Diego’s main water source – between California and six other states, Arizona, Nevada, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah to shore-up use of the drought-threatened river.

Drastic water cuts were expected, but the recent storms helped alleviate the drought, cooling tensions between its users for now.

Read the Environment Report here.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Tigist Layne. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.