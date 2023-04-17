The contentious subject of narcocorridos – the Mexican norteño ballads that narrate the exploits of drug traffickers – has been back in the news these past few weeks in Baja California. And so has the inevitable debate over their place in a country struggling with drug violence.

Even as new songs and groups emerge, so have efforts to curb narcocorridos. With the topic once again in the spotlight, I spoke to a university professor about narcocorridos, their continued popularity, and their changing social context.

But first, a quick snapshot of recent developments:

Last week, I interviewed Juan Carlos Ramirez-Pimienta, a professor at San Diego State University–Imperial Valley, who has spent two decades studying narcocorridos. “They tried to censor narcocorridos and all it did was backfire,” he told me. “More and more people are interested in narcocorridos.”

Here are edited excerpts from our interview:

Q: When did the subject of illicit drugs and traffickers first emerge in corrido music?

A: The earliest I have been able to document is either the late 1920s or the very early 1930s, depending on the definition. The prefix narco emerged in the 1980s, early 1990s, which was applied to corridos but also to many other things.

Q: You say narcocorridos “tell a narrative from a different perspective than the hegemonic narrative.” Can you offer an example?

A: When the Sinaloa Cartel had a division within its ranks in 2008, we were told first by corridos. I’m talking about the faction of Ismael Zambada and Chapo Guzman against the faction of Beltran Leyva. They were friends and then they were enemies. And we realized that there were enemies because of narcocorridos, even earlier than we were told so by the authorities and reporters.

Q: Critics say that narcocorridos glorify and encourage violence. How do you respond to that?

A: They do not so much create a situation as they react to a situation. People forget that there was first a Mexican revolution and then corridos about the Mexican revolution. So corridos follow the historical context. In the 1990s, narcocorridos were less violent in general and talking about festivities or having fun and having a lot of money and drinking a lot of alcohol and doing drugs and being with women. Well, then 2006 happened (President Felipe Calderon declared war on drug trafficking groups) and we have a number of narcocorridos talking about violence because violence was what was going on.

(Narcocorridos) perform many functions, and they do in many aspects normalize violence. That’s not all they do. But that aspect is certainly present.

Q: Earlier this month, a norteño singer named Said Torres was shot dead in his kitchen in Tijuana, alongside a cousin who died later at a hospital. State authorities have not named a suspect nor a motive. But Torres’s band, Grupo Dracma, had several songs about drug traffickers on its debut album, and one of the subjects was the Sinaloa Cartel’s Mayo Zambada.

Is singing narcocorridos an inherently dangerous occupation?

A: It all depends on what kind of corrido singer or composer you are. It could be dangerous depending on the other activities or your attitudes towards the job. I don’t think it’s intrinsically dangerous. But we have to say that in some cases there’s no doubt that the person who is killed is the intended victim for sure.

