On Friday, I put the finishing touches on a version of this column that told the story of a couple on the brink.

Tami Grobarek and her fiancé William Pendarvis have been living in their car in a safe parking lot in El Cajon. They have recently feared losing the car.

Late Saturday night, I had to update this story after Grobarek texted me.

“This is what I was afraid of happening and it has,” she wrote.

Their car broke down, so the couple would not make it to the safe parking lot they go to in El Cajon.

“We are on the side of the road as I’m writing this. We can’t leave the car here with bad tags. It will get towed. So we are officially on the street with our dogs,” she wrote.

When I met Grobarek last week, she asked me if we could sit outside a Starbucks in El Cajon so she could be near her car. It has been her home for almost a year, and she was worried that any day now she might lose it.

She sat at a table outside the coffee shop and called over to Pendarvis and their dogs, North and Rags, a 10-year-old miniature schnauzer mix, to join us. We instantly bonded over our love for miniature schnauzers. I have two.

Grobarek told me that she was at her wits end. She is a resourceful person but has found it incredibly difficult to navigate the complex services and systems in place to help homeless residents. She had got an envelope filled with documents – programs she’s enrolled in, records of services she has sought and more.

Just a couple days ago, with a sense of absolute certainty, she told me they were going to lose the car. At present, the couple is getting by on the money Pendarvis makes working in construction.

“We’re going to end up on the street, how much more vulnerable does a person need to be before they can get help,” she said Tuesday, adding that it feels as if every structure in place meant to help people get out of homelessness is failing them.

They enrolled in multiple programs and services. But still, they find themselves in this precarious situation.

Their car’s registration is not complete because it did not pass a smog check. They owe parking tickets. And the car needs repairs that are well over $2,000.

“Right now, we are losing everything pretty much,” she said.

Behind Voice: I interviewed Grobarek because she reached out to our newsroom. I am working on a longer story, but I wanted to share some of what she shared with me that day. Her story is one of many we have covered of people who are seeking services to no avail.

If you have a similar story to share, you can reach me at andrea.lopez@voiceofsandiego.org.

Homelessness Downtown Reaches a New Record. The Downtown San Diego Partnership released a new count of unsheltered residents in the city’s center. It’s a new record with 1,958 people in April.

The Politics Report has a chart you can view here to compare previous months.

Electric vehicle charging modules at Truck Net LLC in Otay Mesa. April 27, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

