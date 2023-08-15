Today is the last day for voters in San Diego County’s District 4 to vote in the special primary election to replace former County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

There are four candidates in the race. Marine veteran and CEO of Vet Voice Foundation Janessa Goldbeck, San Diego City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery, Marine veteran Paul McQuigg, and private investigator and a founder of ReOpen San Diego Amy Reichert.

I started my day at a North Park polling station early in the morning where candidate Goldbeck voted. Then I drove to Lemon Grove and City Heights. The polling stations were quiet and workers told me they expected more foot traffic later in the afternoon.

Here are some scenes from across San Diego.

A man completes a voter form at a Lemon Grove polling station on Aug. 15, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

A poll worker holds a ballot bag at the Encanto VFW POST #1512 polling station in Lemon Grove on Aug. 15, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

County poll workers at the The Encanto VFW POST #1512 polling station in Lemon Grove on Aug. 15, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

“I Voted” stickers at the North Park Recreation Center polling station on Aug. 15, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Supervisor Candidate Janessa Goldbeck casts her ballot at the North Park Recreation Center on Aug. 15, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

This post will be updated with more photos.