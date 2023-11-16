We’ve got a new chapter in the ongoing volunteers-working-in-venues saga, uncovered by investigative reporter Will Huntsberry.

Back in 2020, a source informed Legends Hospitality, the concessions company for Chula Vista’s amphitheater, that a presumed nonprofit was paying supposed volunteers under the table.

A Legends representative responded quickly that the company would investigate. The source, a man named Chris Osuna, never heard from Legends again, he said.

Osuna was interested, because the presumed nonprofit, run by his cousin, was using his murdered brother’s name and likeness to do its business.

“It is my fear that with the help of your organization, [my cousin] and her accomplices are personally enriching themselves using my brother’s name, causing further pain and suffering to my family,” Osuna wrote in an email.

It’s unclear what Legends did, if anything. The company did not comment for this story.

Despite Osuna’s email, his cousin’s nonprofit, called Lov4Jaro, went on operating at the amphitheater for the next three years, as we reported last week.

Nonprofits work in concession stands in venues across the country. In exchange, they receive roughly 10 percent of the take at their concession stand. The system, however, is easily exploited, concessions insiders have told Huntsberry.

Read the full story here.

Oceanside Wants Developers to Include More Affordable Units

A housing development being built in Oceanside on Dec. 8, 2022. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

A proposal to increase the number of affordable units developers need to include in projects is heading to the Oceanside City Council.

Our Tigist Layne has been closely following the city’s efforts to build more affordable housing. The latest proposal is to increase the city’s inclusionary housing requirement from 10 to 15 percent. These would be units set aside for lower income households.

The city’s planning commission approved the increase last week, but it needs the OK from the City Council. Layne gets into what the change would mean for housing production and developers in Oceanside.

Read the North County Report here.

Port Still Has No Confidence in Commissioner Naranjo

Port of San Diego Commissioners appointed commissioners to board leadership positions on Tuesday.

One name missing from the list: Commissioner Sandy Naranjo.

Last month, commissioners voted to censure Naranjo in light of misconduct allegations. The Union-Tribune reports that dozens of public speakers and advocates spoke on behalf of Naranjo. Many demanded the board rescind Naranjo’s censure. She was appointed to the board by National City in 2020.

The commissioners stood by their censure vote.

National City Councilman Marcus Bush told commissioners he felt disrespected and disgusted by their actions. “You disenfranchised us in National City, this isn’t just about Sandy, this is about what you all did to National City and our place taking the chair,” said Bush. “Shame on you all.”

Naranjo, who was present during the meeting, said the entire process has not been fair.

The new appointments include: Commissioner Frank Urtasun as board chair, Commissioner Danielle Moore as vice chair and Commissioner Ann Moore will be the next secretary.

Cafecito With Our Favorites

Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Thank you to our members who joined us Wednesday for coffee. We host these events to offer supporters an opportunity to meet our journalists. The work we do would not be possible without you.

If you’d like to become a member today and support our journalism, click here. And keep up with upcoming events here.

In Other News

The Union-Tribune reports that San Diego will hold a special election on March 5 to fill Council Monica Montgomery Steppe’s City Council seat. The newspaper has more details on candidates who could replace Montgomery Steppe. Read that here.

To quote from “Mean Girls,” there’s a 30 percent chance it’s already raining, but on the off chance it isn’t here’s what the weather looks like the rest of this week. (KPBS)

Students and members of Del Norte High School’s softball team are accusing Poway Unified School District Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps of allegedly threatening their graduation privileges because players on the team did not “clap loud enough” for her daughter during a team banquet. (NBC 7)

Fox 5 reports that there are more calls for Chula Vista Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas’ resignation. The City Council met on Tuesday, but Cardenas was absent. Cardenas and her brother, Jesus Cardenas are accused of fraudulently getting a pandemic relief loan.

The Morning Report was written by Will Huntsberry and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.