This week we’re bringing you stories of all the great beefs from around San Diego. We’re kicking it off with MacKenzie Elmer’s excellent look at a David-versus-Goliath water battle that raged over the last year.

This beef started when two small farming communities in North County wanted to pull out of the consortium of municipalities that buy water from the San Diego County Water Authority. The water districts of Rainbow and Fallbrook felt like they were paying way too much for water — so they demanded a divorce.

It looks like that divorce — after much battling back and forth — will eventually go through.

But the fight has revealed a much greater tension, and potentially bigger problem, than two little water districts who want to say bye-bye.

Contrary to what many would guess, San Diego County Water Authority has way too much water. Our Water Authority used to get all its water from the Los Angeles water authority — known as the Met. San Diego got scrappy and spent a lot of money and eventually started getting water from other places. But during the same time, San Diegans started using way less water, because of the ongoing droughts.

Now, we’re stuck with a lot of water rights and a lot of really big bills for consumers. It’s a long-term conundrum — in some ways revealed by Rainbow and Fallbrook — the Water Authority now has to find a way out of.

City College Cyber Degree Program Is in a New Fight

Students listen to Professor David Kennemer during a cyber security class at San Diego City College on Nov. 29, 2022. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Our Jakob McWhinney has closely followed an effort to bring a bachelor’s degree to City College. The new program faced all sorts of challenges until early this year when it got the final green light. But now, there’s a new wrinkle.

Faculty and students are concerned about whether the program is associated with federal immigration agencies. They worried any potential association could have a negative effect on students and staff who are not in the United States legally.

The cyber program’s chair says there is no connection. Still, the college’s Academic Senate approved a resolution reaffirming a 2017 pledge to not cooperate with federal immigration authorities like ICE and CBP that specifically named the cyber program. The resolution’s author says that’s all it’ll do, but the cyber program’s faculty is concerned the language will have more significant consequences for its new degree.

In Other News

The Union-Tribune reports that San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit’s replacement will have to face many challenges. Nisleit will retire in June. Read the story here.

San Diego malls are beefing up security to deter smash-and-grab break-ins. (NBC 7)

Oceanside residents are proposing a stricter version of the city’s short term rental ordinance to combat the large crowds rentals are bringing in. (Union-Tribune)

For the beginning of 2024, the Ocean Beach pier will be closed due to continued deterioration and damages. (Times of San Diego)

A lawsuit from a former SANDAG employee claims that the South Bay expressway has been mischarging drivers as a result of faulty software. (CBS8)

Here’s what the weather is going to be this week. (Fox 5)

The Morning Report was written by Will Huntsberry, Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Hannah Ramirez. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.