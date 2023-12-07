This post first published in the Dec. 6 Morning Report.

Former mayor Kevin Faulconer is endorsing Sunbreak Ranch, a controversial proposal to establish a remote camp for homeless San Diegans where services could be concentrated.

“We need bold and creative ideas to reduce homelessness in our region. Sunbreak Ranch is one of those creative ideas,” Faulconer wrote in a Tuesday statement. “I’m endorsing this concept as a way to get people off the streets and giving them the help they need to turn their lives around.”

Voice of San Diego asked a Faulconer spokesman how the former mayor would respond to concerns about relocating people far from where they are now staying or the East Miramar location, a spot that Sunbreak Ranch backers are eyeing that the commanding officer of the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar has said isn’t workable.

Spokesman Gus Portela’s response: “The concept of Sunbreak Ranch is not site specific,” Portela wrote. “It does exactly what the City of San Diego did under Mayor Faulconer’s tenure during Covid (at the convention center in partnership with the County) where we had all the help needed to turn lives around under one roof.”

What Faulconer’s not endorsing: Portela said Faulconer, a longtime Point Loma resident, doesn’t support a yet-to-be detailed city plan to convert H Barracks, a space it’s long used as a public safety training center, into a shelter site for hundreds of homeless San Diegans. The proposal has faced an avalanche of concerns. Portela declined to elaborate on Faulconer’s beefs with it, but said he’ll have more to say soon.