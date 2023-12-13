It happened in an instant. A volunteer announcer at Vista’s big Christmas Parade noticed a very cute dog and made an off-the-cuff comment about the pup and its owner. That comment, though, almost cost the Vista Chamber of Commerce thousands of dollars.

Earlier this month, the Vista Chamber put on the annual Vista Christmas Parade, a yearly tradition that’s been a holiday staple in the city for decades. During the parade, a volunteer announcer jokingly made a comment suggesting that people should vote for a specific City Council candidate because she had her cute dog with her at the event.

That candidate is Denisse Barragan, who is running for the District 3 seat against current City Councilmember Katie Melendez. Barragan also happens to be the Vista Chamber 2023 Businessperson of the Year.

What seemed like a playful joke, though, ended up being a violation of state law, and it could’ve cost the Chamber $8,500.

The (Accidental) Misuse of Public Funds

Vista Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / Photo by JMB Designs, Inc.

Each year, the Chamber receives a grant from the city of Vista to offset the cost of the parade. This year, that amount was $8,500.

When the volunteer announcer jokingly told people at the parade to vote for Barragan, it was technically an endorsement. State law prohibits the use of public funds for political endorsements.

Vista Mayor John Franklin said Councilmember Melendez, who will be running against Barragan to keep her council seat in 2024, was “persistent” in pushing for the Chamber to return the $8,500 of city funds because of the violation.

Once Franklin realized what Melendez wanted to do, he put the item on the City Council agenda to involve the public, he told Voice.

“I thought that was an excessively punitive measure for a mistake of a volunteer,” Franklin said. “And so, I said, ‘look, if that’s what you want to do, then you can do that in the full light of day – let’s discuss it in front of the public and let the council decide as a body.’”

Melendez told Voice that she never advocated for any particular penalty but thought there needed to be a correction because there was a misuse of public funds.

In response to the potentially expensive punishment, Vista Chamber CEO Rachel Beld assured members in an email that what happened was an accident. The Chamber did not endorse or encourage the comment. She asked for members’ support at the Dec. 12 council meeting, where it was set to be discussed.

“Losing $8,500 would negatively impact the Chamber and possibly jeopardize our ability to host the parade in the future,” Beld said in the email. “We recognize that a mistake was made but feel this punishment is too harsh and unfair.”

Beld asked members to go to the meeting and publicly speak in support of the Vista Chamber. In the meantime, she prepared a new set of guidelines and rules for future volunteers of Chamber events to avoid mistakes like this from happening again, which she shared with the council and city staff.

A Last-minute Change of Heart

I tuned into the live stream of the Vista council meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 waiting for the Christmas Parade agenda item to come up, but it never did.

The council skipped over the item entirely, they didn’t even talk about the fact that they weren’t going to talk about it. So, I started asking around.

Franklin told me that Melendez seemed to change her mind about pursuing any kind of punishment for the Chamber only a few hours before the meeting started. He got word of her change of heart from the city manager, and Franklin agreed to remove the item from the agenda.

Melendez, who reiterated that she never specifically asked for the funds back, said she was satisfied with Beld’s corrective plan.

“After meeting with Rachel Beld, I was like, ‘I think that the corrections you’re offering Rachel are completely fine and are totally sufficient to address the situation. I don’t feel the need to demand anything more from you,’” Melendez said.

That means the Chamber will not have to pay back the $8,500.

Franklin told me that there were over a dozen people prepared to come to the meeting and advocate for the Vista Chamber, and if the item was discussed, it probably wouldn’t have been a very “happy conversation with the community.”

