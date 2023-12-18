Manuel Bowser’s 7,000-seat bullring sits empty and silent amid the giant warehouses and maquiladora factories of eastern Tijuana. Since May, there have been no bullfights here – nor anywhere else in Tijuana, a city whose bullfights once enticed thousands of Californian across the border.

Federal courts in Tijuana ordered a temporary suspension of bullfighting in the city last summer in response to petitions from the animal rights groups Abogados Animalistas Mexico and Rescue Me Tijuana. The groups want bullfighting banned, arguing that the activity violates residents’ constitutional right to a healthy environment. Now supporters of the tradition – and those determined to end it – are awaiting the court’s final ruling.

The ban came days before Bowser had scheduled a bullfight on July 2, the second bullfight at Nuevo Toreo Tijuana of the 2023 season. He is still reeling from the economic loss caused by the last-minute cancellation.

Nuevo Toreo de Tijuana on Dec. 13, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Bullfighting has been practiced in Mexico since Spanish conquistadors introduced it in the 16th century. In recent years opponents increasingly have been pushing to ban the tradition,which usually ends with the animal dying. Today, bullfighting is banned in five Mexican states. And polls show that a majority of Mexicans favor bans.

The debate has been in the national spotlight in recent weeks as opponents and supporters of bullfighting engage in legal battles. Earlier this month, animal rights activists scored a victory when a federal judge ordered the indefinite suspension of bullfights in Guadalajara. But the next day, Mexico’s Supreme Court lifted a ban on bullfighting in Mexico City, opening the way for its return to the 41,000-seat Plaza de Toros, known as the largest bullring in the world.

In Tijuana, the questions over bullfighting’s future hang in the air, as the city has not become one of the main legal battle grounds.

“Who are they to take away what I like?” Bowser, a lifelong bullfighting aficionado, asked as he walked me through his walled compound that encloses the bullring and a horse stable. “Maybe they like dogs and maybe I don’t. I respect them. Let them respect me too.”

Manuel Bowser Gonzalez in his little church located steps away from Nuevo Toreo de Tijuana on Dec. 13, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Bullfight supporters defend it as a cultural tradition. They cite individual liberties and economic benefits of bullfighting. “I always liked it, since I was a little boy,” Bowser said. “My father instilled it in me, la fiesta brava, the toro.”

Carmen Villareal Alberich also attended Tijuana bullfights with her father, but she found herself averting her eyes. Today she uses her legal degree to end the practice as a volunteer with Abogados Animalistas Mexico. “It’s incongruent that on the one hand we’re seeking to build a peaceful society and on weekends we celebrate the death of animals.”

Activists say bullfighting is tantamount to animal torture. To make their legal argument, they look to Article 4 of Mexico’s Constitution, which states that Mexicans have a right to a healthy environment.

‘It Was the Place to Be’

A statue of a bull hangs above the door at Nuevo Toreo de Tijuana on Dec. 13, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Bullfighting was once a top form of entertainment in Tijuana, reaching its height of popularity from the 1960s to the 1990s. Fans from both sides of the border flocked to the two main bullrings, El Toreo de Tijuana near downtown and Plaza Monumental, or Bullring by the Sea in Playas de Tijuana.

“It was the place to be,” said Mario Fajardo, head of Tijuana’s municipal bullfighting commission. “You had to go to say hello to everyone. And even if you didn’t know much about bullfighting, there was a lot of ambiance, a big fiesta.”

Today, the downtown bullring has been torn down for condominiums. Plaza Monumental, with its seating capacity of 22,000, continues to present concerts but has not held a bullfight since 2022. A third smaller bullring, the 3,000-seat Plaza de Toros Caliente, was dismantled four years ago.

Bowser’s bullring, off Alamar Boulevard, has been the only active bullring in Tijuana this year, opening its season on May 7 with more than 2,500 fans attending. When I visited his bullring last week, Bowser told me that when the July bullfight was suspended, he had already sold 1,700 tickets, and was expecting to sell many more.

He calculates his loss at close to 1.8 million Mexican pesos – more than $100,000.

“I had the livestock here, the bullfighters, the transportation paid from far away,” he said. “Everything was lost.”

As Bowser showed me around, we walked into the chapel, where bullfighters pray before entering the ring. And we peeked into a small stable, where two specially-bred bulls, known as toros de lidia, have been staying, their fate uncertain.

The fight is not over. Animal rights advocates are hoping the court’s ban becomes permanent when a final decision is reached in the coming weeks or months. But Tijuana’s passionate community of taurinos is determined to reverse it. Both sides are committed to filing legal appeals in case they lose the ruling.

