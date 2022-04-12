Unique stories and updates on the U.S.-Mexico border and surrounding region by reporter Sandra Dibble. (Every other Monday)
Tijuana’s Costly, Inefficient Transit System Forces a Reliance on Cars
Tijuana has struggled to create an affordable, reliable public transportation network, which has only increased Tijuanenses’ reliance on cars.
Border Report: Reimagining a Choral Masterpiece for the San Diego-Tijuana Region
The border often seems like a barrier that splits communities on either side, but in this case it has served as a bridge and inspired a Spanish-language libretto that expands the audience for George Frideric Handel’s 18th century masterpiece.
Border Report: A Renewed Push for Cross-Border Transit
Delays in crossing the border have long stifled the binational region’s potential, costing billions of dollars annually in revenue. Mexican authorities are championing new ways to cross the border, like a cross-border trolley and an Ensenada-San Diego ferry service.
Border Report: Journalist Slayings Hit Close to Home
While Mexico has become one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists — and the crimes are rarely solved — it had been nearly 18 years since such an attack occurred on a journalist in Tijuana — and now there were two in less than a week’s time.
Border Report: They Volunteered to House a Handful of Migrants — and Suddenly Found 31 at Their Door
The new year brings much uncertainty, both for migrants at the San Diego-Tijuana border — and for the broad network of shelters who assist them with little or no government support.
Border Report: What Would a Binational Course Teach Our Students?
Environment, energy, tourism, trade, migration, crime — powerful forces bind together Tijuana and San Diego. Yet students growing up on both sides are not studying these connections.
Border Report: A Tale of Two Tijuanas
A proposal to split Tijuana into two separate municipalities has been generating some fierce debate in recent days as it moves through Baja California’s Congress.
Border Report: There’s the Border We See and One We Imagine. Both Divide San Diego From Tijuana.
Two San Diego political scientists examine the complex relationship between Tijuana and San Diego in their new book, “Unequal Neighbors: Place Stigma & the Making of a Local Border.”
Loading…
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.