The waterfront landscape of Ensenada, Mexico

Border Report: A Renewed Push for Cross-Border Transit

Delays in crossing the border have long stifled the binational region’s potential, costing billions of dollars annually in revenue. Mexican authorities are championing new ways to cross the border, like a cross-border trolley and an Ensenada-San Diego ferry service.

Border Report: Journalist Slayings Hit Close to Home

While Mexico has become one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists — and the crimes are rarely solved — it had been nearly 18 years since such an attack occurred on a journalist in Tijuana — and now there were two in less than a week’s time.

Houses in the eastern area of Tijuana. The Tijuana City Council is considering a proposal to create two Tijuanas by splitting up the eastern part of the city into a separate municipality.

Border Report: A Tale of Two Tijuanas  

A proposal to split Tijuana into two separate municipalities has been generating some fierce debate in recent days as it moves through Baja California’s Congress. 

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.