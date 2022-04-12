The week’s biggest stories and conversations by engagement editor, Megan Wood (every other Sunday)
Is ‘Community Choice’ Energy Really a Choice?
it made a big promise to customers: The energy it provided would be cleaner and cheaper than its competitor, San Diego Gas and Electric.Keep reading
5 Things We Learned About the Cost of Living in San Diego
Chances are you know that San Diego is an expensive place to live. Rents across the region rose almost 30 percent last year, and if you’re lucky enough to be able to afford a home, good luck finding one. The number of homes on the market has decreased by as…Keep reading
What We Learned About San Diego’s Surge in Homelessness
Homelessness, and the despair associated with it, is surging in San Diego. Here’s what we learned from one formerly homeless San Diegan.Keep reading
What We (Un)learned About Homelessness
We report on homelessness issues a lot at Voice of San Diego. That includes updates on the annual homeless census, the status of shelters during the pandemic, funding meant to help get people off the streets and much more. But what rarely gets talked about in news are the myths…Keep reading
What We Learned About City Staffing Troubles
This week we learned that the city of San Diego has more than 1,900 unfilled positions in its libraries, recreation centers and other city departments. That’s the equivalent of nearly 16 percent of city positions with standard hours, reports Lisa Halverstadt. And while city officials have made progress toward making…Keep reading
What We Learned About Navigating Schooling and COVID
Class is back in session for most students in San Diego — and, for many, it’s not going well. The rapid rise in coronavirus cases across the region has left schools scrambling to find substitutes, forced districts to cut back on extracurricular activities and prompted notices of possible disruptions in school…Keep reading
What We Learned About Omicron
In our newsroom this week there was a discussion about what the next month could look like. The holidays are just around the corner, the state re-issued its mask mandate and events — even if out of an abundance of caution — are getting canceled or postponed. The first local…Keep reading
What (and How) We Learned About Year One of COVID-19
This week our team published the beginning of a series documenting the devastating toll COVID-19 has taken on our community. Not only did we learn that more than half of San Diegans who died in the first year of the pandemic were immigrants, but that for every $6,600 increase in median household income, a person’s chances of death decreased by 10 percent. You may be wondering why we’re sharing this information…Keep reading
Loading…
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.