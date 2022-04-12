Chris LeFall spends time with his daughter

5 Things We Learned About the Cost of Living in San Diego

Chances are you know that San Diego is an expensive place to live. Rents across the region rose almost 30 percent last year, and if you’re lucky enough to be able to afford a home, good luck finding one. The number of homes on the market has decreased by as…

Keep reading

What We (Un)learned About Homelessness

We report on homelessness issues a lot at Voice of San Diego. That includes updates on the annual homeless census, the status of shelters during the pandemic, funding meant to help get people off the streets and much more. But what rarely gets talked about in news are the myths…

Keep reading

What We Learned About City Staffing Troubles

This week we learned that the city of San Diego has more than 1,900 unfilled positions in its libraries, recreation centers and other city departments. That’s the equivalent of nearly 16 percent of city positions with standard hours, reports Lisa Halverstadt.  And while city officials have made progress toward making…

Keep reading
escondido schools covid

What We Learned About Navigating Schooling and COVID

Class is back in session for most students in San Diego — and, for many, it’s not going well.  The rapid rise in coronavirus cases across the region has left schools scrambling to find substitutes, forced districts to cut back on extracurricular activities and prompted notices of possible disruptions in school…

Keep reading

What We Learned About Omicron

In our newsroom this week there was a discussion about what the next month could look like. The holidays are just around the corner, the state re-issued its mask mandate and events — even if out of an abundance of caution — are getting canceled or postponed.  The first local…

Keep reading
Francisco Rubio COVID 19 Death San Diego

What (and How) We Learned About Year One of COVID-19

This week our team published the beginning of a series documenting the devastating toll COVID-19 has taken on our community. Not only did we learn that more than half of San Diegans who died in the first year of the pandemic were immigrants, but that for every $6,600 increase in median household income, a person’s chances of death decreased by 10 percent.  You may be wondering why we’re sharing this information…

Keep reading

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.